It will be an all-city matchup in the girls side of the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament — just in the third place game. The game pits Española Valley against Rio Rancho Cleveland at 5 p.m. Saturday in Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The Lady Sundevils outlasted the host Demonettes, 42-36, while Cleveland took care of Capital, 41-31, in the afternoon semifinal.
The Demonettes and Lady Jaguars play for third place at 11 a.m., with the consolation championship between Los Alamos and Portales at 2 p.m.
Española Valley 42, Santa Fe High 36
The two teams combined for 60 free throws, and the margin of victory could be found in the total the Lady Sundevils hit. They were 15 for 30, while Santa Fe High was just 9 for 30. However, Española made seven of 12 in the fourth quarter, while the Demonettes couldn’t make any of their four attempts.
“We couldn’t get ourselves going, but maybe that’s credit to [Santa Fe High],” Lady Sundevils head coach Joe Estrada said. “They kinda slowed us down and grinded it out a little bit. It gave them an opportunity to win that game.”
Anita DeAguero led Española with 14 points, and Rhianna Padilla added 10. Zuriel Vigil had 10 points to pace Santa Fe High.
Rio Rancho Cleveland 41, Capital 31
A two-point third-quarter by Capital was exactly what the Storm needed coming out of the half. That helped turn a 22-14 halftime lead into a 32-16 advantage the Lady Jaguars could not overcome.
Alexa Madueno scored six of her 16 points in the third, while Angelique Abeyta had four to account for Cleveland’s 10-point quarter.
Alyssa Martinez had her second straight solid performance for Capital with eight points as she tries to help turn a backcourt weakness into a strength. “She comes every day with our defense, but now she is starting to put the ball in the basket,” Capital head coach Darren Casados said. “We tell our guards we need some outside shooting to help the post.”
It complemented Ethena Silva’s nine-point effort, as she had seven in the first half to keep the Lady Jaguars in the game.
Consolation
Portales 48, Valencia 37
The Lady Rams held the Lady Jaguars to just 13 first-half points to take a 30-13 lead. Portales plays Los Alamos for fifth place at 2 p.m.
Taris Rippee led Portales with 11 points, as eight players scored at least three points. Daesha Garcia had 16 points on the strength of four 3-pointers for Valencia, which plays Las Vegas Robertson at 8 a.m.
Los Alamos 43, Las Vegas Robertson 32
Once again, a cold-shooting second quarter did in the Lady Cardinals as the Lady Hilltoppers outscored them 16-2 to take a 24-12 lead at the break that ended up being the difference.
Becca Green scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second and third quarters combined to lead Los Alamos, and Natalie Gallegos added 10. Jayden Jenkins scored eight of her 14 points in the second half for the Lady Cardinals.
