The coronavirus pandemic has dragged sports to its knees the past 12 months and made life miserable for athletes and coaches around the country.
For what it’s worth, that wasn’t necessarily the problem at Luna Community College. A two-year school in Las Vegas, N.M., its cash-strapped athletic department successfully navigated the coronavirus and was well on its way to staging a spring sports season when something not related to COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
The college announced last week it was canceling its baseball and softball seasons for economic reasons, specifically the costs associated with traveling out of state in what looked like an all-road schedule for both teams. When the school made their schedules, it came at a time when sports was still prohibited in the state.
“Honestly, I wasn’t all that worried about that because I think we would have handled it just fine,” said Luna baseball coach T.C. Nusser. “A whole schedule on the road would have been hard but I think we could have done it.”
When the state eased the public health order to allow college teams to practice and play games at home, the burden was lifted — sort of. As Luna athletic director Carl Vigil said, there was the omnipresent headaches with the school’s travel buses.
“They’re nice to look at, but they are always breaking down,” Vigil said. “I’ve been here a couple years but I’ve been around this school for a long time and I can’t even count how many times the buses have had something wrong with them. It’s a safety issue.”
It’s also a steep financial issue. With a slim budget, Vigil said the athletic department simply didn’t have the money to fix the buses, to pay for temporary charter transportation, or to pay for extended overnight trips for both teams. Each is a member of Region 9 of the National Junior College Athletic Association, an area that encompasses Colorado and parts of Wyoming and Nebraska.
Vigil estimated the department needed at least $12,000 to get through the rest of the spring. When he couldn’t come up with it, the school shut down each team’s season.
But, true to the teams’ Rough Riders mascot, a hero in the form of the school’s board of trustees came along Wednesday morning. It heard testimonials from Luna athletics officials and athletes, then voted to move enough money around to resume each team’s season immediately.
Baseball canceled a series in Nebraska last weekend but will pick things up Monday with a doubleheader at home against a school from Trinidad, Colo. Softball lost a half dozen games from a tournament in Colorado, but will resume its schedule March 21.
Luna got an additional assist from New Mexico Highlands University, an NCAA Division II school also in Las Vegas. Highlands athletic director Andrew Ehling has agreed to open his on-campus facilities for Luna to play its home games in both sports.
Vigil said Ehling took it a step further by offering to take a portion of the gate receipts from ticket sales and donate that money right back to Luna.
“Andrew really came to bat for us because without him expressing his concern and doing what he can for us, I’m not sure how we do all this,” Vigil said.
Not all the news has been good. Nusser said he lost a few prospective recruits as soon as Luna announced Friday it was canceling sports.
“When these kids go looking for a place to play, they’re really looking for a place that has stability and way for them to do what they come here to do,” Nusser said. “It was only a few days, but that’s all it takes sometimes.”
Vigil said the news of the Luna trustees voting to save his teams spread quickly. He said he walked into the school’s on-campus training center Wednesday afternoon and saw a number of softball players milling around.
“It was like they’d just won the World Series or something,” he said. “The energy in there was completely different.”
Nusser kept his baseball players occupied by arranging an 11 a.m. practice Wednesday. At the exact same time, he was across town pleading for help in front of the trustees.
“That was a weird feeling, standing there knowing our season was in their hands and my players are off somewhere else waiting to find out what happened,” Nusser said. “As soon as they found out it had an immediate impact. We were alive again. This team’s ready to get back out there and do good things for this school.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.