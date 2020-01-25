The issues that have haunted the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team all season combined with the latest set of concerns Saturday night in Reno, Nev.
It all led to just another ugly loss, this time to the team coached by their former boss.
Nevada got double-digit scoring from five players in a 96-74 rout of the Lobos at the Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack (13-8 overall, 6-3 Mountain West) tied a school record for 3-pointers, hitting 17 of their 33 shots from beyond the arc to become the second team in less than two weeks to rewrite its own record book from downtown.
Colorado State had 19 3-pointers in a 33-point blowout earlier this month. The Lobos (16-6, 5-4) have lost three of their last four games since center Carlton Bragg was kicked off the team Jan. 12. The losses have been by at least 21 points.
UNM’s glaring lack of depth proved costly once again. Down four starters since the beginning of the season, the Lobos essentially had just six players Saturday. Walk-on Jordan Arroyo played a career-high 11 minutes to provide some size in the paint but the other six regulars logged at least 26 minutes.
Without much of a post presence besides Corey Manigault, the Lobos were dominated on the glass as Nevada held a 50-26 rebounding edge. UNM only turned it over seven times, using a ball-control offense that slowed the pace in hopes of minimizing mistakes. It did, but there was no stopping Nevada’s barrage of 3s and its ability to clear the glass.
“This is painful. Let’s not pretend that it’s not,” New Mexico head coach Paul Weir said. “But this is not your cross to bear. You know, you’ve just got to keep giving it everything you’ve got. I’ve never heard of four starters being out in my 16 years of college basketball, but it is what it is. This is the hand that we have.”
The Lobos were facing former head coach Steve Alford for the first time since he bolted UNM in favor of UCLA in 2013. Saturday’s win was the 600th of his career, 155 of which came with the Lobos. His staff at Nevada includes former Lobos head coach Craig Neal as well as former players Roman Martinez and Kory Alford.
“Noodles and I have an incredible history there,” Alford said, referring to Neal by his nickname. “You want to win and you want to play well, and we did that, but I think it’ll really hit me when I’m back inside The Pit because, you know, that’s a very special place.”
Nevada visits The Pit on Feb. 18 in one of the most highly anticipated games for UNM fans.
In truth, if Saturday’s game is any indication of how things will go, then it will be a miserable night no matter who the Lobos play.
The Wolf Pack used 11-0 run in the first half to open a 17-7 lead when Zane Meeks hit a 3-pointer less than eight minutes into the game. They had nine 3s in the first half and needed just 45 seconds in the second half to hit their 10th when Jazz Johnson nailed a transition bomb after the Pack led by 20 at the half.
The margin grew to 28 before a UNM run got it down to 15 late in the contest.
Zane Martin had a game-high 23 points for the Lobos while Vante Hendrix had 19. Manigault had 13 points but he was hampered by four fouls that limited his production. It was a big factor in the Lobos grabbing just four offensive rebounds the entire game.
“Unfortunately, like I told the guys afterward, we have to play the perfect game and the defensive rebound, unfortunately, was not there at all,” Weir said.
The Lobos played their second straight game without starters JaQuan Lyle and Vance Jackson, neither of whom made the trip to Reno. Both remained in Albuquerque nursing knee injuries and their status for Wednesday’s game in The Pit against undefeated fourth-ranked San Diego State remains uncertain.
Weir said the priority moving forward, regardless of Lyle’s or Jackson’s status, is finding guys who can score.
“Someone’s going to have to make shots for our offense to get any kind of rhythm to it,” Weir said.
Hendrix set a career high with his 19 points but the normally reliable Makuach Maluach missed seven of the eight shots and finished with just three points. Keith McGee's 11 were the only points off the bench as Nevada's reserves accounted for 40 points by themselves.
GAME NOTES
The Lobos led for just four minutes in the gme and trailed 82-54 in the second half. ... If San Diego State beats UNLV on Sunday, it will mark the second straight season that UNM has hosted an undefeated top five team at home. The Lobos routed unbeaten Nevada in The Pit last year. ... The Lobos have given up an average of 100 points in their last three losses. They've given up at least 84 points in five of their six losses this season.
