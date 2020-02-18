ALBUQUERQUE — It’s not easy to put butterflies in Steve Alford’s stomach, but walking down the ramp for his first game in The Pit in seven years sent his insides churning.
The Indiana golden boy was back in town Tuesday night as his new team, Nevada, rolled past his old team, New Mexico, in an otherwise boring 88-74 win before 12,032 fans. It was a night of reunions and the reopening of old wounds, some for Alford and some for Craig Neal, two former Lobo bosses who now run the Nevada program that is already on more stable footing than UNM.
Tuesday’s loss continued the Lobos’ freefall. They’ve lost eight of their last 10 and were swept by Alford’s Wolf Pack in the regular season.
Winning in The Pit, it seems, is a habit that’s hard to break for Alford. It was his first time back in his old stomping grounds since tearing the hearts out of Lobo fans when he left for UCLA in 2013. The program he built into a Mountain West Conference powerhouse was quickly and steadily dismantled, first by Neal’s ill-fated four-year tenure and now by a slew of off-court shenanigans under Paul Weir’s watch.
Still, Tuesday was no picnic. Alford started his day by having breakfast with David Schmidly, the former UNM president who hired him away from Iowa in 2007. He then had lunch with 15 to 20 former players and managers who still live in the Albuquerque area.
“I’ve got family here,” Alford said. “Both sons married Albuquerque girls. … I’d still rather not have to play here just because it’s hard, because I root for New Mexico every game other than when we’re playing them. That part of it makes it hard.”
When he arrived at the arena 90 minutes prior to tipoff Alford was greeted by handshakes and hugs from a few members of UNM’s support staff, then he and Neal stayed out of sight until just a few minutes before the game.
“When you are blessed to be here for six years like I was and coach Neal for 10, you understand what that Pit is and you have a great appreciation for it,” Alford said.
In other words, he knew what was waiting for him.
With fans leaning over the railing to the ramp leading from the arena’s floor into its hidden interior, the two former Lobos coaches walked side by side into view and an immediate wave of boos and cat calls rained down. It lasted for well over a minute as they worked their way across the floor to the visitor’s bench.
“The Pit shouldn’t be quiet. The Pit shouldn’t be doing standing ovations or clapping for the opposing coach, no matter who it was,” Alford said. “I was here for six years. I never saw that happen, so it’s what makes The Pit very, very special.”
As if trying to will their team to victory in some sort of method of revenge, the Lobo faithful never got that chance. In truth, they were never really in it after fading down the stretch of the first half.
Nevada (17-10 overall, 10-5 MWC) proved itself a better team, controlling the game on the glass and getting better play out of its guards. The Wolf Pack shot the ball better, were superior on defense and made big shots when they needed to.
The Lobos (17-11, 6-9) showed once again that they’re a team merely playing out the string. They had no energy and continued to make the same mind-numbing mistakes they’ve made all season: Breakdowns on defense, little effort on close-outs on 3-point shots, no desire to get the ball into the paint or battle for loose balls.
Weir said he felt something was off with his team in a loss to UNLV last weekend and Tuesday’s game only amplified it.
“It’s been a crushing couple of months for a lot of different reasons but all we can do right now is take the take the hand we have and just play it as best we can,” he said.
There was apparently more drama behind the scenes before the game as troubled senior JaQuan Lyle was held out of the starting lineup for reasons Weir refused to go into after it was over. In a prolonged slump since missing four games due to injury and suspension, Lyle has fallen out of favor with Lobo fans.
He bounced back in Tuesday’s game, leading the team with 16 points. What he — or anyone else, for that matter — could do was stop Nevada from taking the fans’ energy completely out of the building. The crowd rarely had a chance to explode, getting relegated to disgruntled consumers watching Alford deliver them another painful blow by winning from the opposing bench.
“Every time it seemed like we were on the verge, somebody stepped up on their team and made a big shot,” Weir said.
Before long, the boos directed at Alford faded and the game became just another sad chapter in what is quickly becoming a forgettable season for UNM hoops.
Afterward, Alford admitted he took a few moments during the game to soak it all in. The Pit, he said, is a place that’s unique to New Mexico.
“I expected it to be loud, I expected it to be pro-Lobo red,” he said. “That’s why we loved it here and that’s why we still love and admire this place. I pull for them unless I’m playing against them.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.