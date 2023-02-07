ABOVE: From left, Steve Alford, former Lobos coach and current coach for Nevada, laughs with current New Mexico coach Richard Pitino after walking onto The Pit’s floor prior to Tuesday’s Mountain West game. Nevada won 77-76. BELOW: Lobos fans react to seeing Alford enter The Pit.
From left, Nevada assistant coach and head coach Steve Alford stand during the pledge of allegiance prior to Tuesday's game against the Lobos in The Pit. Both Alford and Neal are former New Mexico coaches.
ABOVE: From left, Steve Alford, former Lobos coach and current coach for Nevada, laughs with current New Mexico coach Richard Pitino after walking onto The Pit’s floor prior to Tuesday’s Mountain West game. Nevada won 77-76. BELOW: Lobos fans react to seeing Alford enter The Pit.
From left, Nevada assistant coach and head coach Steve Alford stand during the pledge of allegiance prior to Tuesday's game against the Lobos in The Pit. Both Alford and Neal are former New Mexico coaches.
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s not exactly the House that Steve Built, but about a decade and a half ago, it sure felt as if The Pit was Steve Alford’s personal playground.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Alford left long ago, having taken his talents — and the broken hearts of Lobos fans — to UCLA and, now, Nevada. In his wake are left the remains of nearly a decade of disappointment, most of which are aimed directly at Alford and his assistant, his successor as Lobos coach, Craig Neal.
Lobos fans had Tuesday’s game against the Wolf Pack circled on their calendars for a while. Alford & Co. were more than up to the challenge as the Wolf Pack won their ninth straight game against the Lobos with a 77-76 buzzer-beating decision before a near-capacity crowd of 15,004 that generated the energy that was reminiscent of Alford’s best days with UNM.
“Great environment, this environment’s as good as it gets in college basketball,” he said afterward.
Nevada guard Jared Lucas torched the Lobos with 28 points, but it was Kenan Blackshear who delivered the final blow when his off-balance jumper made contact with the front of the rim with 1.7 seconds left and finally settled through the net with 0.1 seconds to go, handing the Wolf Pack another back-breaking win against a UNM program that cannot find a way around them.
Lobos coach Richard Pitino said his team’s defense in the first half wasn’t great. It was considerably better the rest of the way, limiting the damage as the Lobos slowly and methodically clawed their way into the lead in the final minute.
A Jamal Mashburn Jr. jumper with 18 seconds left gave the Lobos a 76-75 lead, setting up Nevada’s last chance.
Alford said he knew The Pit was going to be a factor. He lived that experience time and again when he was UNM’s coach, leading the Lobos through six glory-filled seasons before leaving for millions of dollars and the allure of Westwood following the 2012-13 season.
“I mean, I can only do so much,” he said. “I can tell [the players] what it’s like because I was here for six years. It’s a special place. I’ve said it, not only is it a special fan base in here for games but it’s a special arena. The Pit’s special to me. I just think it’s one of the neatest venues in college basketball, dating all the way back to [Jim] Valvano winning in here.”
Booed heavily as he came down the ramp and onto the floor for pregame introductions, Alford didn’t take long to settle in. The Pack (19-5, 9-3) led 45-41 at halftime and had the ball twice in the final minute to pull it out.
Lucas was, at times, a crowd-silencer. The biggest example of that came in the final three minutes when he buried a 3-pointer from the wing to tie the game at 70, secured a defensive rebound at the other end and made a mid-range floater seconds later to put the Pack up, 72-70.
Blackshear had 12 points and center Will Baker had 10.
The Lobos got a team-high 21 points from Mashburn and 18 apiece from Morris Udeze and Jaelen House.
Much like the teams’ first meeting in Reno, Nev., on Jan. 23, the game was remarkably evenly matched. In the end it was one play, drawn up by the man who made countless such calls during his time on the other side of the court.
“Both teams, just like Reno, played really hard,” Alford said.
At 19-5 overall, UNM is now essentially out of the race for the Mountain West’s regular season title. The Lobos have lost twice at home and are 1-3 on the MWC road, dropping to 6-5 in conference play. They are now alone in fifth place, three full games behind league-leading San Diego State.
NOTES
Tough start: How ready were the fans for this one? The game tipped off 17 minutes late on FS1 as the network’s previous game ran long. By time the national broadcast shifted to The Pit, both teams were on the floor and ready for the tip — only to have the FS1 crew do a short pregame introduction. The fans were patient for about 30 seconds, then began to boo the broadcasters for taking too long.
Repeat call: The teams’ last meeting was, in part, swayed by a flagrant foul call against the Lobos at the end of double overtime. Tuesday’s game had its own flagrant, this time against Nevada.
With the game tied at 24 with 8:27 left in the first half, the Pack’s Blackshear had a typical foul upgraded to a flagrant-1 when made contact with House’s face, hitting the UNM guard with his hand. House made both free throws, which was followed by a K.J. Jenkins 3-pointer to complete what was essentially a five-point possession.