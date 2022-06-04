No man is an island — not even the best soccer player in the state.
On the surface, it appeared the Santa Fe High boys soccer team was built on a “ride or die” approach, in which its success was directly tied to the number of goals star forward Alex Waggoner could score. The numbers also scream Waggoner was the primary reason the Demons had the greatest season in Santa Fe High history, as his Class 5A record 73 goals led the nation according to MaxPreps.com. A 22-1 record, a District 5-5A title and, most importantly, a 5A state title were made true by Waggoner’s four-goal performance in the championship finale.
As great as all of that was for the junior who transferred from Taos High School last summer, it paled in comparison to the friends he made within the program in the one year he spent in a Demons uniform. He even conceded winning a state championship was second to the relationships he developed with his teammates.
“This was one of the best years of my life,” Waggoner said. “All my friends, everybody that was all part of it. At the end of the day, we walked home with the win, but I think there’s a lot more important stuff than what was happening. The bonds that we were creating and obviously just living in the moment.
“We accomplished our goal officially, but I would have not have walked away from the season disappointed without a state championship.”
There is no walking away from the immense talent Waggoner possesses on the soccer pitch. When it came to determining The New Mexican’s NorthStars Male Athlete of the Year, his overwhelming performance in one sport was hard to ignore, even with the many talented multisport athletes in Northern New Mexico. Add to that the attention Waggoner is receiving because of his talent, and it clinched the distinction of being the 2021-22 athlete of the year — the first to earn the honor from Santa Fe High.
Waggoner has a whole host of colleges clamoring to for him to join their programs — Stanford, Washington, St. Louis, Southern Methodist and Duke among them. The Colorado Rapids are interested in him joining their soccer academy, and the New Mexico United would like him to join their U-23 developmental team. He also spent times in the spring playing with the U.S. Soccer Olympic Development Program’s national team.
In short, he is the hottest soccer ticket in New Mexico.
“You gotta be a special player to be able to score that often, ripping [in shots] systematically against all levels of competition,” Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said. “You got to be able to consistently receive the ball, create space or just ultimately be open, then make a sound decision.”
The soundest decision Waggoner made was staying true to his heart — which belonged to soccer almost from the moment he could walk. He started playing soccer when he was 5 years old, and it kept his attention throughout his childhood. Waggoner said he learned to ski, thanks to his mother Caroline Colonna, and he played tennis, basketball and swam. He even played on his elementary school basketball team, but he “was not that good.”
“I’ve always enjoyed doing other sports, and it’s always good for athletes to do other sports,” Waggoner said.
Yet, he was clearly in his element with a soccer ball at his feet. When Taos built Eco Park and touted it as a training center for top-level national and international soccer teams and programs, Waggoner and his friends often tagged along — even if just to watch the players work out.
“I was on the field the day it was opened [in 2011],” Waggoner said. “We were always excited because we were hearing about the Jamaican National Team or whatever team was going to come up and practice there.”
If anyone had a profound influence on his career path, it was former Taos head boys coach Michael Hensley. The two met through Waggoner’s time in the Taos Youth Soccer League, of which Hensley is the director of instruction, and he told Waggoner when he was about 10 to head to Albuquerque and play club soccer if he was serious about taking his skills to another level.
He began to play with the New Mexico Rush club team, which led to his fortuitous encounter with a future teammate — recent Santa Fe High graduate Mike Wissman Jr. The two began playing for the Rush ’04 team in 2019, and the chemistry was almost immediate between the pass-happy midfielder (Wissman) and the aggressive goal scorer (Waggoner).
But the bond went beyond their on-field exploits, although they are usually on the field practicing and working out with a small group of friends/teammates.
“We’re pretty much best friends outside of soccer,” Wissman said. “We always hang out and train outside of practice with each other.”
That was in the spring and summer. In the fall, Wissman played at Santa Fe High while Waggoner was at Taos. Waggoner showed plenty of promise as an eighth grader, scoring 34 goals in 13 matches, then adding 40 more as a freshman in 2019.
A truncated spring season in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic slowed Waggoner down to just nine goals as a sophomore as Taos earned the second seed in the Class 4A State Tournament, but it also provided a key turning point in his career.
Waggoner moved to Santa Fe by the summer to continue the next step of his soccer journey — to see how he could do in 5A. He came to a soccer team that struggled to a 4-5 record in 2021 and hardly looked the part of a championship contender. Wissman, though, saw Waggoner as the elixir to what ailed the Demons — a goal scorer opposing teams had to account for every time Santa Fe High stepped on the pitch.
“We knew the weakness on this team was scoring,” said Santa Fe High assistant coach Mike Wissman Sr., who is the father of Mike Wissman Jr. “You put a player like Alex, who is one of the best scorers in the country, on a team with a midfielder like Michael, good things are going to happen in terms of scoring.”
Eadie added the Waggoner and Wissman also brought a sense of purpose that permeated through the rest of the team. They worked hard at their craft, and their leadership by example showed the rest of the Demons how hard they needed work to achieve their goal.
“If it was a one-man show, there’s no way it happens,” Eadie said. “Not even if it was a two-man show, which it was early on because Mikey and Alex had such great chemistry. It was the rest of the team really coming together and presenting this unified front. That secondary scoring coming from three or four other players made us more dangerous.”
While Waggoner had the lion’s share of the goals, the Demons had three other players reach double figures, including Wissman’s 15 goals. That balance was on display in what Wissman and Waggoner called the turning point of the season against defending 5A champion and District 5-5A foe Albuquerque High on Sept. 23. While Waggoner scored two goals in the 4-0 win, it was Henry Mazulis’ goal eight minutes into the match that set the tone. Of course, the goal was made possible by Waggoner, who drew the defense to the right side before passing to Wissman, who then slipped the ball to Mazulis on the left flank for the score.
The win put Santa Fe High atop the district standings at 4-0 and paced the way for a perfect 10-0 district mark and a 19-1 overall record that was good enough to claim the top seed in the 5A bracket. Waggoner said the attention he and Wissman received from teams and in the media was unfair to the rest of his teammates, who he said were just as crucial to the Demons’ success.
Wissman pointed to senior defender Silas Ropp and senior goalkeeper Ethan Earnest, who earned first-team All-State honors for their work on the defensive side, and sophomore Ivan Lozano, who also played a big part in the Demons’ defensive backfield and is garnering interest in a couple of soccer academies as well.
But when the Demons needed the key goal, it was always Waggoner who answered the call. In the 5A quarterfinals against Albuquerque Volcano Vista, he scored two first-half goals to build a 3-1 lead that held up in a 4-3 final.
Three days later in a semifinal matchup against Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy, he rallied the Demons from a 1-0 deficit late in the match with two goals that secured a spot in the 5A title match in a 2-1 win. Perhaps his prettiest goal of the season came in that match, as he one-touched a crossing pass from Lozano on a corner kick into the lower left goal to tie the score.
His best was saved for last, though. Against Albuquerque Sandia in the final, Waggoner scored all four goals, including the golden goal in the 89th minute that led to a giant celebration in front of the Sandia goal. It was the only time the Demons led in the entire match.
Yet, Waggoner needed some help to create his perfect moment. A few minutes earlier, Ropp raced in to save shot on an open goal, knocking it away a foot from the goal.
“Without [Ropp], we’re not winning state for sure,” Wissman said. “Same thing with Ethan. It’s pretty key to have a quality goalkeeper back there as well, and Silas just really carrying that defense.”
As the championship glow faded, a key question about Waggoner’s future — as well as the Demons’ — steadily percolated. Will he return to play for Santa Fe High?
Waggoner said he is a couple of weeks away from making that decision. He could end up at a soccer academy or with The United’s U-23 team. Or, he could try for a repeat performance at Santa Fe High, even though the squad lost six seniors to graduation and likely Lozano to an academy.
If anything, Waggoner said he feels like he can’t go wrong whatever path he takes. However, he did make the point he will graduate from the school, no matter what.
“Whenever I make that decision, it will be 100 percent,” Waggoner said. “That’s something I am working on and I am going to try and do it with this decision. I know Mike is not going to be here next year and everything at Santa Fe High is going to be different.
“But you know what? This is great. Everybody is excited and has been super welcoming and super nice. The team, there are some great guys on the team, you know?”
They’re a big reason Waggoner doesn’t feel like a stranger any more. He might still be on an island on the soccer pitch, but he is hardly alone.