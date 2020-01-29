Girls basketball
What happened: The Demonettes fixed their scoring problems — until the fourth quarter of a District 5-5A game Wednesday in Albuquerque. They led 27-22 at the half and 39-36 through three quarters before the offense stalled again. Still, it was a 46-all tie with less than 2 minutes left when Morgan Kappermen knocked down her only 3-pointer of the game that proved to be the game-winner.
“It came down to a couple of plays down the stretch,” Demonettes head coach Nate Morris said. “They hit a 3-pointer in which nobody was guarding her.”
Standouts: Zuriel Vigil led the Demonettes with 12 points, while Gabby Malczewski scored 10. Manzano’s Mya Williams led all scorers with 18 points and Mary Jane Weaver added 12.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (8-11 overall, 0-3 in 5-5A) heads to Capital to play the Lady Jaguars on Friday.
What happened: The offense went off the rails for the Lady Jaguars, who scored almost as many points in the second and third quarters (five) as they did in the opening quarter (six). It added up to a 61-11 lead heading into the fourth quarter of a 5-5A game in Albuquerque. Capital had no answer for Lady Matadors wing Viane Cumber, who had 32 points at the half and finished with 37 on the night. Her 18-point outburst in the second quarter highlighted a 24-4 scoring run and gave Sandia (13-4, 3-0) a 44-10 halftime lead.
Standouts: Ethena Silva paced Capital with six points, and Alexia Verdugo added four.
What’s next: Capital (6-13, 1-2) takes on Santa Fe High at home Friday.
What happened: The Lady Braves jumped out to a 16-4 lead after a quarter and led by as many as 14 points before the Lady Horsemen made a spirited comeback in a 2-3A game in the Pueblo Pavilion. A 7-0 spurt brought St. Michael’s within 28-24. It took a 14-0 run and four 3-pointers by SFIS in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Standouts: Hunter Garcia had 17 points to lead the Lady Braves, while Cameron Conners added 12 and the duo of Jordan Torres and Iris Emery each scored 11. Carisa Padilla had 22 points to lead St. Michael’s and Stella Valencia recorded a double-double — 10 points and 12 rebounds.
What’s next: The Lady Horsemen (10-9, 1-1) plays at Las Vegas Robertson on Saturday. SFIS (14-6, 1-2) plays at Valencia on Friday.
