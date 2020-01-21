Girls basketball
Abq. High 65, Santa Fe High 58
What happened: The Demonettes got off to a hot start Tuesday, taking a 17-10 lead after a quarter. But the Lady Bulldogs took over after that, outscoring Santa Fe High 37-20 in the next two quarters to take a 47-37 lead they never relinquished in both teams’ District 5-5A opener in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
The Demonettes had no answer for Albuquerque High’s Tiara Pendleton, who had 16 of her 24 points in the second half.
Standouts: Olivia Montoya woke up in the fourth quarter to score nine of her team-high 14 points for Santa Fe High, and Lexy Espinoza added 12. Leilani Love chipped in with 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs
What’s next: Santa Fe High (8-8 overall) takes on Albuquerque Sandia on the road.
Capital 59, Abq. Rio Grande 25
What happened: The Lady Jaguars scored early and often, building a 13-13 lead at the half and never looking back in a 5-5A opener in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Ethena Silva carried Capital early, with eight points in the opening quarter, then Rebecca Sorensen did the heavy lifting in the third with nine points as the margin was 47-18 heading into the fourth.
Standouts: Sorensen had 17 points to pace the Lady Jaguars, and Silva added 13. Bryanna Rodriguez led the Lady Ravens with 10.
What’s next: Capital (6-11) heads to Albuquerque High on Thursday.
Los Alamos 58, Moriarty 54 (OT)
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers kept climbing that hill in pulling out a win in the 2-4A opener in Griffith Gymnasium. The Lady Pintos jumped out to a 16-7 lead after a quarter and held on to it up until the final five seconds of regulation. Los Alamos finished the fourth on a 10-2 run to erase a 50-42 deficit, then outscored Moriarty 6-2 in overtime.
“They are a joy to watch, and a joy to coach,” Lady Hilltoppers head coach Lanse Carter said. “I got to give it to them. They pulled this one out.”
Standouts: Natalie Gallegos had 14 points to lead Los Alamos, Jenee Montoya had 13 and Michaela Gonzales added 11. The Lady Pintos had Kailei Edwards score 15 points, and sister Payton Edwards had 14.
What’s next: The Lady Hilltoppers (9-6) play at Albuquerque La Cueva on Saturday.
New Mexico School for the Deaf 34, Monte del Sol 18
What happened: The Lady Roadrunners dominated the glass and were control of their nondistrict game against the Lady Dragons in Larson Gymnasium. Mya Malone had 15 rebounds, while Sophia Martinez had a team-high 19 boards.
Standouts: Malone finished with a double-double with 15 points and 15 boards. Martinez had seven points. Martina Rodarte-Estrada had five points and five boards for NMSD.
What's next: The Lady Roadrunners (7-4) play at Jemez Valley on Thursday.
