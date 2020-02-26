Capital High School

Girls basketball

District 5-5A Tournament

Quarterfinal

Abq. High 54, Capital 50

What happened: The Lady Jaguars on Wednesday battled their way back from a 46-33 deficit in the third quarter by outscoring the host Lady Bulldogs 17-5 to get within 51-50 in the final minutes, but the offense went cold at the worst time. Meanwhile, Albuquerque High (12-13) sealed the win by hitting three of six free throws in the final two minutes to advance to a semifinal matchup against Albuquerque Manzano.

Standouts: Capital senior Alyssa Martinez capped her Capital career with 14 points, and nine came in the first half as Capital was within 28-27 at the break. Junior Ethena Silva had a team-high 15 points, and junior Rebecca Sorensen added nine. Tiara Pendleton had 13 of her 24 points in the second half, and was the lone double-digit scorer for the Lady Bulldogs.

What's next: Capital ends its season with a 9-19 mark.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.