A District 2/5-6A football game between Albuquerque schools Sandia and Manzano was postponed to Saturday after Albuquerque Public Schools received credible threats of a possible shooting at the game.
Daren J. DeAguero, public information officer for the Albuquerque Police Department, wrote in an email Albuquerque Public Schools received "credible threats of a possible shooting to occur at tonight's football game."
Multiple media reports state spectators at F.M. Wilson Stadium were evacuated and teams stayed in the locker room until the area was deemed safe. They also state the game will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Sandia led 27-6 in the second quarter when the game was halted.
