Boys basketball
Abq. Bosque School 62, Santa Fe Prep 47
What happened: For 16 minutes Thursday, the Blue Griffins showed they could play with the Bobcats. While Prep outscored them 33-19 in the second half, it merely trimmed a 43-14 halftime deficit. The defensive intensity and rotation were better in the second half, but it left Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil wondering how to translate it over a full game.
“We’re just not mentally prepared to start the game, with the group that I had in there,” Vigil said. “We’re looking to build some team chemistry and confidence again.”
Standouts: Finn Coles led Prep with 13 points, while the trio of Sam Cooper, Xander Hnasko and A.J. Kurth each had eight. Bosque School had Elijah Davidson lead the way with 12 points, and Anthony Sanchez added 11.
What’s next: Prep (5-12) returns to District 2-3A plays at Las Vegas Robertson on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Abq. High 64, Santa Fe High 54
What happened: The Demonettes held a 42-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter of a District 5-5A game at Bulldog City, but turnovers and fouls caught up with them. The Lady Bulldogs took advantage of that by going 16-for-19 from the free-throw line over the final eight minutes, and the final nine points came at the stripe after the Demonettes cut the lead to 55-54.
"The girls are fighters, but I feel so bad for them,” Santa Fe High head coach Nate Morris said. “They worked so hard this season. I’ve kind of run out of positive things to say to them.”
Standouts: Lexi Espinoza led Santa Fe High with 17 points, while Heaven Martinez added 10. Marisa Madrid had 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs, and she was 8-for-10 at the line in the fourth. Leilani Love and Tiara Pendleton each added 14.
What’s next: The Demonettes (8-13 overall, 0-5 in 5-5A) play at home against Albuquerque Rio Grande on Feb. 11.
Capital 66, Abq. Rio Grande 31
What happened: The Lady Jaguars moved into a tie for third place in 5-5A by scoring 41 second-half points that padded a 25-13 halftime lead in Albuquerque. Rebecca Sorensen had eight points in the third quarter as Capital outscored the Lady Ravens 20-7 to build a 45-22 lead. The Lady Jaguars were solid at the free-throw line, hitting 16 of 25 attempts for the game.
Standouts: Sorensen had a team-high 14 points, while Ethena Silva added 10. Eleven players recorded a point for Capital. Nadine Vallez’s 11 points led Rio Grande.
What’s next: The Lady Jaguars (8-13, 3-2) take on the Lady Bulldogs on Feb. 12.
Abq. Bosque School 50, Santa Fe Prep 21
What happened: The Blue Griffins struggled with absences and foul trouble, which was not a good combination in a nondistrict game in Albuquerque. Three starters were on the bench because of fouls in the first half, although Prep only trailed 20-7 at the break. Blue Griffins head coach Anika Amon rotated players on the court in the second half as Bosque School pulled away.
“It was a very physical game, but you can see they are improving with every court experience they get,” Amon said. “We’re young, and hopefully they have a bight future.”
Standouts: Mizan Jacobs led the Blue Griffins with eight points and Katherine Bair added six.
What’s next: Prep (4-8) plays Las Vegas Robertson’s junior varsity on Saturday at home.
Peñasco 63, Questa 48
What happened: The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 12-4 lead after a quarter and steadily pulled away in a 5-2A game at home. Martina Tafoya stepped up and hit four 3-pointers in the game, which offset an off night by Adrianna Tafoya, who had just six.
Standouts: Tafoya finished with a team-best 16 points, while Carly Gonzales had eight of her 15 points in the opening quarter. Alexandria Sandoval hit two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points for Peñasco. Kiana Passino had 21 points, and hit four 3s in the process. Leah Martinez chipped in with 10.
What’s next: Peñasco (19-2, 4-1) plays Mora at home on Saturday. Questa (11-8, 3-1) plays at Escalante on Saturday.
