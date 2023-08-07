We’ve seen this movie before, and we know how it ends.

Artificial intelligence comes along and, naturally, you’re skeptical. You do your research, discover the whole spell-check thing is pretty cool and before you know it you’re chatting with your computer-generated bot buddy on Snapchat, asking it harmless questions like, “What’s your favorite color?” Or, “What kind of dog should I get?”

Next thing you know, a metal machine with a thick Austrian accent shows up and goes hunting for John Connor as the entirety of human existence hangs in the balance.

St Mike's-AI generated helmet

What’s not to love about a puffy pony with bladerunner hind legs?
Santa Fe-AI generated helmet

It’s almost as if Iron Man and Predator united for this blueprint.
Capital - AI generated football helmet

We asked AI for a new Capital design. It gave us a baby porpoise with leopard spots.
SFIS - AI generated helmet design

If you stare hard enough at this Santa Fe Indian School concept you can almost visualize a Wookie inside a sunflower.
Robertson - AI generated football helmet design

Not too shabby. Robertson is actually pretty impressive.
West Las Vegas - AI generated football helmet design

The AI had difficulty figuring out what a West Las Vegas Don was, so it put a football lid on a distinguished gentleman.
Pojoaque - AI generated football helmet design

What do you get when you cross a longhorn and an elk with a human foot? This monstrosity.
Taos - AI generated football helmet design

Adios bengal stripes, hello smashed-face jungle cat with a Carolina Panthers feel.
Los Alamos - AI generated football helmet design

Apparently “Hilltoppers” in green and yellow means a furry, legless toad monster with plenty of red highlights.
S.F. Prep - AI generated football helmet design

No football team? No problem. The AI came up with this design for a fictitious Santa Fe Prep squad.

