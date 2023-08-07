We’ve seen this movie before, and we know how it ends.
Artificial intelligence comes along and, naturally, you’re skeptical. You do your research, discover the whole spell-check thing is pretty cool and before you know it you’re chatting with your computer-generated bot buddy on Snapchat, asking it harmless questions like, “What’s your favorite color?” Or, “What kind of dog should I get?”
Next thing you know, a metal machine with a thick Austrian accent shows up and goes hunting for John Connor as the entirety of human existence hangs in the balance.
Until that day, us sports types took the time on this “10 for Tuesday” and asked AI to re-imagine helmet designs for the local high school football teams. As impressive as it was to get fresh concepts splashed across our screens in a matter of seconds, the AI had a heck of a time figuring out what to make of a Hilltopper, a Horseman or a Don.
It also injected new colors into some designs; red in Los Alamos, orange at St. Michael’s, and replaced green with teal in others.
Here are the top 10 designs using the website imagine.art, a very cool and fun resource for such things. You can find other concepts for each team, plus a few others, at santafenewmexican.com.
1. St. Michael’s
The idea of a “horseman” seemed to confuse the future overlord of humanity. In instances where our fake friend appeared to be stumped, feathered wings became its default setting.
This — a puffy pony with blade-like hind legs — was one of the more advanced ideas it came up with. Not bad and nowhere near the worst.
The royal blue lid features no black highlights, as the current helmet does, suggesting that the AI wants the Horsemen to revert to the original school colors of just blue and white.
When tasked with tweaking the iconic block-M on the helmets used for most of the last three decades, the AI spit out a couple of “meh” versions, one of which inexplicably incorporated orange. The school has used red as a highlight for other sports in the past, but orange? Try again, AI.
Another option interpreted the school’s mascot as something best described as a cross between a seahorse and a smiling dragon. Take a look for it online.
2. Santa Fe High
What do you get when Iron Man and the Predator have a kid? This thing, with giant horns and, of course, feathers.
You would think a helmet with a demon logo would produce some wild concepts but, as was the case in a lot of these iterations, the AI had a hard time getting past the whole wing/feathers motif. It also got stuck on the idea of a demon in some form of an exoskeleton look.
All things considered, not even close to an improvement on the current logos used on Santa Fe High’s lids.
3. Capital
This one was easy. The AI clearly knows what a jaguar is and it spit out a number of cool options. It also preferred the use of Capital’s vastly underused highlight color, turquoise. Or teal. Or Columbia turquoise blue. Whatever.
It also took the color scheme of the cat literally. Despite the prompts, it kept giving us jaguars in a gold/tan hue. Oh well.
It similarly liked the idea of baby animals. One version showed a cub version while the one shown here is best described as a platypus porpoise with leopard spots. Very ferocious.
4. Santa Fe Indian School
So much potential, so few quality returns — except for maybe a Star Wars wookie encircled by a sunflower. One might think Han Solo had a hand in designing this concept and, frankly, it could have used black and white highlights.
The gold facemask is a nice touch, although the off-center stripe only works if it has the same element on the other side — the side we can’t see because AI doesn’t offer a 360 view.
5. Robertson
Home run.
Few of the AI’s attempts could be deemed impressive, but this one barreled up and went yard. The bird’s cartoonishly big head provides depth and fits well with the traditional black helmet design the Cardinals have worn for a couple decades.
An alternate version seen online has a red shell which, weirdly, doesn’t seem to fit the identity of a program that has utilized black as a primary color during its extended run of dominance the last 20-plus years.
6. West Las Vegas
Ask for a green and gold helmet with a Dons logo and you get … a bearded gentleman in a button-down collared shirt wearing (again with the wings and feathers) a weird logo that makes no sense.
We requested a do-over and got a hunter green shell with (yawn) more winged feathers.
7. Pojoaque Valley
Much like the example you’ll see here (and online for McCurdy), the AI took the request literally when asked for a lid with the school’s mascot. The version you see here looks like a hybrid of a longhorn steer and wooly snow creature with a third eye on the neck. Not to be overlooked is the human foot on the front right leg.
One of the versions you can see online was a product of AI’s laziness, putting an actual elk inside a helmet while another had a freakish six-legged animal with oversized — and, yes, feathered — horns.
8. Taos
Adios, inverted bengal stripes. Hello, pumpkin head with a discounted knockoff of the Carolina Panthers’ logo.
Somewhat disappointing effort given the potential it showed with Capital. The orange look works just fine, as does the thick center stripe and contrast with a black facemark, but the smeared image of the tiger looks like it was taken from a speeding car as the AI drove past it on a jungle safari.
9. Los Alamos
What exactly is a Hilltopper? In the AI’s world, it’s not Cillian Murphy on horseback in Oppenheimer, that’s for sure. Instead, it’s a furry horny toad with no legs and a gaping maw for a mouth.
Also, green and yellow aren’t enough to satisfy the algorithm so red was generously inserted to make our long-haired animal thing look more intimidating. The highlight’s a nice touch but it’s blasphemous considering Los Alamos’ traditional color scheme.
10. Everything else
What if Santa Fe Prep had a football team, and how much would its Blue Griffins logo look like Buckbeak from Harry Potter? That would seem like a walk in the park for AI.
How about non-existent football teams from Pecos, ATC, Tierra Encantada or the recently closed Santa Fe Waldorf? Taking it a step further, let’s conjure an image for another nonentity, Desert Academy.
As for Prep, for once we have a solid fit for the feathers and wings thing. You finally nailed it, AI. We half expected it to come back with a ferocious meat-eating sasquatch, sans flying materials.
Most of these iterations you can see with the online version of this story. They include a roided-out cricket/scorpion for Tierra Encantada, a yellow and turquoise (not green) panther for Pecos, low-key cool looks for the Phoenix of ATC and the Wolves of Santa Fe Waldorf.
Not to be outdone, some of the most disappointing attempts involved Española Valley. How hard is it to come up with a Sundevil? Pretty hard, apparently.
That’s OK. Just like Cyberdyne Systems in those Terminator movies, it’s a learning, evolving enterprise. Before long we won’t have to think for ourselves anymore — just the way “they” wanted it all along.