Taryn Aguilar's goal in the last three minutes of Tuesday night's game was two-fold: score a basket and don't foul out.
Santa Fe Indian School's senior wing knew her team was hurting for a go-ahead basket in the waning moments of a Class 3A quarterfinal against Socorro. Points had been hard to come by for the Lady Braves in the fourth quarter, as they endured a 4-minute, 25-second scoring drought that allowed the Lady Warriors to turn a 45-41 deficit into a 45-all tie.
Aguilar saw an opportunity arise as she pinned Socorro's Alex Crespin in the low post, and she asked for the ball.
Once.
Twice.
A third time.
As if on cue, fellow senior Cameron Conners finally fed her the ball in the middle of the paint, and Aguilar did the rest.
Her bank shot high off the glass was the start of a personal five-point run that secured a semifinal spot for second-seeded SFIS, as it escaped its own Pueblo Pavilion with a 50-45 win over No. 6 Socorro.
The Lady Braves (20-6) will play No. 2 Tohatchi in the 3A semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in The Pit.
Aguilar, who sat on the bench with four fouls until 3:07 remained in the game, wanted to make sure she made her presence felt — other than fouling out of the game.
"When I went in, I wanted to slow down, use my head and make smart moves," Aguilar said.
Perhaps the smartest move she made was fighting her instinct. When Socorro guard Gabby Paz hit Taelene Fowler on a backdoor cut against the SFIS 2-3 zone, Aguilar had a chance to try for a block.
Instead, she let Fowler score the game-tying layup with 2:38 left for a 45-all score. The move didn't appear to be the right one when Fowler came up with a steal on the Lady Braves' ensuing possession, but Fowler failed to make Aguilar and the Lady Braves pay when she couldn't knock down a sideline 3-pointer for the lead.
Instead, the ball ricocheted off a couple of Lady Warriors before going out of bounds and going back to the Lady Braves with 2:03 left.
Aguilar made good on her moment, then followed it with a soul-crushing three-point play off a layup with 57.6 seconds left for a 50-45 lead. Socorro (18-7) missed a pair of shots and turned the ball over twice to miss out on the upset.
The Lady Warriors overcame deficits of seven and eight points to put a scare into the Lady Braves. They relied on a scrappy, physical man-to-man defense that forced the majority of 24 turnovers by SFIS.
The second quarter saw the Lady Braves turn the ball over nine times, and Socorro used them to fashion a 14-4 run that erased a 17-10 deficit and gave it a 24-21 lead when Fowler drained a 3 with 4 seconds left in the half.
"The turnovers, we had to overcome that and come together as a team," SFIS senior guard Jordan Torres said.
And the best way to overcome turnovers is to stop committing them, which is what the Lady Braves did after opening the second half with two turnovers in the opening 45 seconds.
After Fowler hit a pair of free throws for a 26-23 Socorro lead, SFIS embarked on its best 5-minute stretch of the game. It went 6-for-6 from the field, Torres and Cameron Conners combined for three 3-pointers and there was nary a turnover.
When Torres hit her second 3 off a kick-out pass from Conners to the corner, the Lady Braves held a 43-35 lead and the Pavilion was rocking.
"I thought we did some good things in that third quarter," said SFIS head coach Patricia Chavez. "We could have stretched it out a bucket or two, but then we made some bad decisions."
SFIS ended the half with three three straight turnovers, which stalled the run. The Lady Warriors chipped away behind Fowler's 26 points. She had nine of her team's last 11 points, including a free throw on the second technical foul called on Chavez after she gestured her frustration on freshman Emma Lewis' fifth foul that led to her ejection.
That also means Chavez will not be on the bench for the 3A semifinal. However, she hopes to be able to watch the game from the stands, if not from the sidelines.
"I don't know if I will be able to," Chavez said. "I just know that I can't be on the bench."
Aguilar, meanwhile, will get a chance to be on the sideline and on The Pit's floor, achieving a childhood dream for the senior. She was a freshman at St. Michael's when SFIS went to the 3A finals in 2019, and she was on the Lady Braves' sidelines after transferring schools, watching the them lose to Tohatchi in the quarterfinals in 2020.
In fact, Aguilar had never played in the Pueblo Pavilion until this season, as she played at Capital in 2021 when SFIS shuttered its athletic program amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Aguilar got a taste of what the Pit experience will be like, as about 2,500 mostly partisan SFIS fans filled the gym for the largest crowd of the season.
After two years of enduring the coronavirus outbreak, the atmosphere in the gym felt almost normal — even if the fans and the officials wore masks.
"It felt amazing," Aguilar said. "This is how it's going to feel when we play in The Pit. we're going to have the same fans and the same pressure."
What's more, Thursday will mark another anniversary for SFIS — the two-year anniversary of its last game prior to the 2021-22 season. Ironically, it was against the Tohatchi in the Rio Rancho Events Center, as the Lady Cougars dispatched the Lady Braves, 56-39.
Chavez and her players would not be together playing for their school until its season opener against Dulce on Nov. 22, a 79-28 Lady Braves win.
Chavez was overcome with emotion seeing how the program rebounded quickly — almost seamlessly — from the epidemic. Seeing the electricity the crowd generated, which had been missing for much of the season as the school dealt with the surge from the omicron variant, brought tears to her eyes.
"To see the crowd, to hear them ... ," Chavez said, as she paused for a moment. "It was wonderful."
