The nightmare scenario of Aggies fans everywhere is having New Mexico State lose its men’s basketball coach to anyone, let alone the school a couple hundred miles up the interstate or the one 45 minutes in the other direction.
They can rest easy knowing that won’t happen anytime soon, as NMSU extended the contract of coach Chris Jans another six years, ensuring he’ll stay in Las Cruces through the 2026-27 season. The school is set to make the formal announcement Thursday afternoon, although word of the deal leaked Wednesday.
NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said Jans’ base salary will remain the same at $290,000, but his annual retention bonus will increase from $216,000 to $294,000, with an additional $72,500 added to the coaches’ salary pool that can be split between Jans and his assistants.
It will be up to Jans to determine how that salary pool will be distributed. Associate athletic director Braun Cartwright said last year’s salary pool for the assistants was $314,000. The additional funds for the staff for 2021-22 raises that total to approximately $387,000.
“I’ll remind Aggie nation that there’s kind of an old AD’s saying: When no one wants our coach, we may not want them, either,” Moccia said. “I feel Chris Jans is a huge asset to our department, our institution, and I am delighted to retain him.”
Moccia said the highest-paid coach in NMSU basketball history was Marvin Menzies, whose final contract with the school had a base salary of approximately $340,000. By comparison, Paul Weir’s salary for his one and only season was $250,000.
Former Aggie coach Reggie Theus had a deal worth $275,000. The legendary Lou Henson received $169,000 in the final year of his second tour of duty with the Aggies.
Compensating Jans to rival the biggest names in school history is just one of the many signs Moccia made to show his fans and his coach how important it was to retain the current staff.
NMSU also altered the coach’s buyout, increasing it to $100,000 after the 2021-22 season should he take a job at a Power Five school and $50,000 for a job anywhere else. Any money Jans takes from the pool payment will be added to that buyout figure. His buyout before that point will be half of what remains of his base salary.
Money for the additional funds that go toward contracts for Jans and his staff will come from private donations and the work of the NMSU booster club, Moccia said. The school’s athletic budget remains unchanged. The details of the fundraising effort were finalized within the last few weeks, Moccia said.
The impetus for keeping Jans grew recently after a number of schools began courting him for their vacancies. Among them was one of NMSU’s main rivals, UTEP. NMSU lost Weir, its previous coach, to the University of New Mexico in 2017.
“We’re not in Durham, N.C., or Spokane,” Moccia said, referencing blue-blood powerhouses Duke and Gonzaga. “We don’t have all the bells and whistles that maybe other places do, but my job is to find the best coaches, and if our rivals find that they want them as their coaches and make a run at them, I can’t do much about that.”
Moccia pointed to the success the Aggies have had both on and off the court during Jans’ tenure, namely the program’s academic improvement, the team’s five wins over major-conference opponents and the players’ impact on the community.
“When you got all those three, you want to do everything in your power to keep that,” Moccia said. “He’s doing everything and more that I have ever dreamed that he could do in his short tenure here, so far, and we hope to keep him around or as long as possible. But with a talent like that, obviously, I think sooner than later, you know the big boys will keep coming.”
NMSU’s program has enjoyed sustained success under Jans. The Aggies won three straight Western Athletic Conference regular-season titles from 2018-20 and won the WAC Tournament championship twice. He has also been named the conference coach of the year three times and has led the Aggies to a 9-3 record in rivalry games against UNM and UTEP.
He’s also 50-9 in WAC regular season games.
“This only increases our motivation to continue leading this historic program as we pursue our goals of winning championships and making Aggies everywhere proud of this program,” Jans said in a statement.
