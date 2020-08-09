Keep padding that personal baseball record book, Rodney Tafoya.
The “Ageless Arm” continues to rack up the accolades, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 14, Tafoya recorded his 449th win in his baseball career when he allowed two runs on six hits over five innings for the East Coast Weekenders in an Old North State League game.
On Friday, Tafoya set a host of Pecos League records in his start with the Salina (Kan.) Stockade on Friday. The league is competing in the confined spaces of Houston, so Tafoya traveled to southeast Texas to spin five innings for the Stockade in a 10-5 loss to the Roswell Invaders.
While Tafoya failed to rack up his 450th win, he did set a few league marks in the process:
u He became the oldest starting pitcher in league history (56 years old);
u He also is the oldest player to take a turn at-bat, earning a walk;
u He became the oldest player to score a run, on Eddie Grimaldo’s single to tie the score at 4-all;
u Tafoya’s appearance gave him the most seasons of action in the league. He pitched in parts of the 2012-16 seasons, as well as the past three.
It was yet another highlight in a pitching career that has spanned five decades. Want to bet he tries for six in 2030?
u u u
Whether we have college football or not this fall — and if we’re being honest, it’s looking less and less likely — at least one thing is certain about the Lobos.
True to his word, new head coach Danny Gonzales has switched the team’s primary helmets back to silver. During the recent reveal of the Mountain West Conference preseason polls and all-conference teams, the graphic used for each team was its game-day helmet. UNM’s was the familiar silver dome used for 40 years starting in the 1970s.
Like a politician making campaign promises, one of the first things Gonzales said after taking over for Bob Davie was a need to get back to the roots of UNM’s heyday during the Rocky Long era. That meant tough defense, homegrown talent, engaging the fans and, yes, silver lids that were the team’s headgear from 1974 through 2014.
Gone is the shield logo, too. The team will throw the sorta-profile shot of the wolf head on its dome, replacing the front-facing Lobo insignia that was a staple of Davie’s teams. UNM ditched the silver look in 2015, alternating between white and anthracite (the matte dark gray that galvanized fans with a love it/hate it/nothing in between reaction).
It’s not the only new look around the MWC. Fresno State has gotten new uniforms, courtesy of its new partnership with adidas. UNLV has the biggest change, though. The Runnin’ Rebels — pandemic willing, of course — is set to move into the new Allegiant Stadium this fall. The $2 billion monstrosity was set to host six of the Rebels’ seven home games this season, the other coming against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 5 in the farewell game at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Assuming the MWC doesn’t mix things up with its reshuffled eight-game slate this fall, UNM won’t get its first look at the new palace until at least 2022.
u u u
Top 25!
It may have been a lost season for the Albuquerque Isotopes but the year that was 2019 turned out fairly well. The ‘Topes were one of the top merchandising teams in all of minor league baseball, cracking an unranked list that shows the top 25 teams in terms of total sales last season.
MiLB reported a record $85.7 million in sales, a total spread across the 160 affiliated minor league franchises. Per usual, most of those clubs came from Triple-A. Sixteen of the 25 teams were from the top level of affiliated ball. The bigger the club, the bigger the footprint across the merchandising spectrum.
Eight teams from the Pacific Coast League made the list. Aside from the Isotopes were Tacoma, Salt Lake, Las Vegas, El Paso, Nashville, Sacramento and Fresno.
It’ll be interesting to see how the list shakes out for 2020 given the cancellation of the entire season, particularly since the dawn of the 2021 campaign will likely come with considerable contraction. Major League clubs are seeking the elimination of up to 40 minor league teams next year, most of which will come at the lower levels in Rookie ball and Single-A.
u u u
New Mexico Highlands University head football coach Josh Kirkland has yet to spend any face-to-face time with his team, and pretty much all of it is due to COVID-19. Kirkland was hired in February, just as the virus began to spread in the U.S., but he and his family didn’t officially move to Las Vegas, N.M., on March 11.
“My [8-year-old] son went to school for one day, then they shut everything down,” Kirkland said, who added that he didn’t see his office for three months.
As for his football team, Kirkland said he and his staff brought 80 players to the program, bringing overall roster size to 130. He said it was a huge jump from the 50 he inherited from Marty Fine, who resigned after three seasons and a 2-10 record in 2019.
The opportunity for coach and players to finally get together will have to wait a little while longer after the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postponed football to the spring Thursday.
The first chance he could see his team together is Sept. 1, when fall sports not playing in the fall can start workouts for the spring.
“I think, naturally, there was disappointment, and I say that from a positive sense, because we are itching to go,” Kirkland said. “They’re excited and they want to play.”
