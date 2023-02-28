In 15 minutes, Johnny Sheffer's parents were shut out of attending a historic moment for their son and the Academy for Technology and the Classics boys basketball team.

It took that long after the New Mexico Activities Association started selling tickets for the Class 2A State Tournament's opening-round games online at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the game to be sold out at ATC's home gym. With demand outpacing availability, the school resolved that situation by the afternoon, as it worked with Santa Fe Public Schools to use Santa Fe High's Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium for Saturday's game against Tatum.

And now Sheffer's parents can watch their son, a senior post on the team, play in the school's first-ever state tournament game. ATC earned that No. 2 seed, thanks to a 23-6 record and winning the District 2-2A regular-season and tournament championships.