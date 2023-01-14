SAN DIEGO — As if the University of New Mexico basketball team hadn’t proven its worth before Saturday’s game at nationally ranked San Diego State, the effort the Lobos put forth in the upset that turned the Mountain West Conference race on its head certainly did.

Jaelen House scored 29 points, including three clutch 3-pointers down the stretch, and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 22 for New Mexico, which used a 12-0 run in the second half to take control in beating No. 23 San Diego State 76-67 at Viejas Arena. It was UNM’s first road win against a ranked opponent since beating No. 8 Cincinnati on Dec. 27, 2002.

House, who played better the more he was booed by the crowd, had 10 points during the 12-0 run that gave the Lobos a 60-49 lead, and 13 points in a span of about three minutes. He scored 21 in the second half.

The New Mexican's Will Webber contributed to this report.

