San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher, right, and players react after a foul call during the second half of the tema's NCAA college basketball game against New Mexico on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in San Diego.
New Mexico guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House celebrate during the second half of their team’s win against San Diego State on Saturday in San Diego.
SDSU’s Adam Seiko fights for the ball with UNM’s Morris Udeze Saturday in San Diego.
New Mexico guard Jaelen House celebrates during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in San Diego.
New Mexico coach Richard Pitino gestures from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in San Diego.
New Mexico guard Jaelen House (10) drives past San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in San Diego.
New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives past San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO — As if the University of New Mexico basketball team hadn’t proven its worth before Saturday’s game at nationally ranked San Diego State, the effort the Lobos put forth in the upset that turned the Mountain West Conference race on its head certainly did.
Jaelen House scored 29 points, including three clutch 3-pointers down the stretch, and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 22 for New Mexico, which used a 12-0 run in the second half to take control in beating No. 23 San Diego State 76-67 at Viejas Arena. It was UNM’s first road win against a ranked opponent since beating No. 8 Cincinnati on Dec. 27, 2002.
House, who played better the more he was booed by the crowd, had 10 points during the 12-0 run that gave the Lobos a 60-49 lead, and 13 points in a span of about three minutes. He scored 21 in the second half.
House was whistled for a technical with about five minutes to go for staring at the crowd.
"I don't like them, they don't like me,” House said. “I like big-time moments.”
The Lobos came into Saturday’s game having lost two straight in conference play but they now find themselves back in the thick of the race as every team in the league now has at least one loss. UNM heads home to play its next two games in The Pit, including a Friday night contest with Boise State.
“We weren't hungry these past few games and I feel like we came out hungry tonight,” House said.
Morris Udeze had 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Javonte Johnson had 10 points for the Lobos (16-2, 3-2). The Lobos fell out of The Associated Press Top 25 after losses to Fresno State and UNLV last week while the Aztecs (13-4, 4-1) jumped back into the poll.
The Lobos “were ready to go,” coach Richard Pitino said. “They were juiced up for this game.”
Matt Bradley scored 14, Adam Seiko 13 and Keshad Johnson 10 for the Aztecs (13-4, 4-1), who had their six-game winning streak snapped.
The Lobos have fared well on the West Coast this season, having beaten Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif., last month, giving them two wins over teams currently situated in the top 20 of the latest NET Rankings.
SDSU battled back from a 10-point halftime deficit to take a 49-48 when 6-foot-10 center Nathan Mensah, the reigning MWC Defensive Player of the Year, was whistled for his fourth foul, and then hit with a technical foul for reacting angrily and appearing to make a move toward a referee before a teammate stepped in. House made both free throws and then hit a 3-pointer for a five-point possession and a 53-49 Lobos lead.
Mashburn made a jumper and House made a 3-pointer and another jumper for a 60-49 lead with 6:01 to go. SDSU's Micah Parrish made one of two free throws to end New Mexico's run before House made another 3-pointer for a 63-50 lead.
Mensah fouling out changed the tone of the second half, one in which the Aztecs’ defense played at an elite level for the first 13 minutes.
“I'd say that was a big part because he's a big body down there and he's affecting shots,” House said. "They don't really have a backup that's doing the same things he's doing.”
The Aztecs scored five straight points after House was called for a technical but it wasn't nearly enough.
“We've both got learning experiences in our locker room. Celebrate after the game,” Pitino said. “House was terrific, but sometimes you've just got to like stun gun him a little bit and slow him down. But he was so good. Those refs, when you celebrate like that, they're going to get you."
The Aztecs pulled within four points before Udeze scored inside. Mashburn hit a jumper and two free throws in the final 1:20.
Mashburn and Udeze led the Lobos to a 38-28 halftime lead before the Aztecs tightened their defense and caught up seven minutes into the second half. Keshad Johnson scored six points for the Aztecs early in the second half, and Parrish's putback tied it at 45.
The Lobos twice led by 11 points in the first half.
NOTES
Iron men: All five starters played at least 30 minutes for the Lobos, with guard K.J. Jenkins getting the most time off the bench. The Lobos’ subs combined for just five points and starting forward Josiah Allick was held scoreless with two rebounds in 32 minutes — most of which was spent shadowing all-conference SDSU guard Matt Bradley.
Aztecs’ defense exposed: SDSU went from having perhaps its best first half of the season in a 74-65 win against Nevada on Tuesday night to having one of its worst. The Aztecs allowed the Lobos to shoot 48.5% while making only 37.5% of their shots in the first 20 minutes. The Aztecs made just one of seven free throws.
The New Mexican's Will Webber contributed to this report.