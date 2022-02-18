The state might be done with its mask mandate, but that doesn’t mean Ron Drake is done with masks.
Drake, the third-year head girls basketball coach of Academy for Technology and the Classics, said he will still wear his mask for the rest of the season, even as masks steadily come off for coaches and athletes around the state after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the end of the indoor mask mandate Thursday afternoon.
Drake said his age (71) and underlying health conditions led him to play it safe, but it was a moot point as ATC decided Friday it would continue to require athletes, coaches and fans to wear masks at all home games. That was the case Friday as the Phoenix played their final home game against Tierra Encantada.
“But I’m happy for the people,” Drake said. “Maybe after a while, I’ll feel comfortable and just get rid of it, but in the meantime, I think I’ll still wear it.”
The end of the mask mandate does not mean the end of masks at other high school sporting events, however. Public school districts in Albuquerque, Los Lunas and Las Cruces followed the state’s lead and made mask-wearing voluntary.
However, some districts are taking their time before making a decision. Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Larry Chavez said the district is inviting public comment over the weekend to determine if it will lift its mask mandate, as is Española Public Schools. Santa Fe Prep AD Todd Kurth said the school also will continue to require mask-wearing at all of its home events, but that does not extend to off-campus games.
That was the case Thursday and Friday, as Santa Fe Prep’s boys and girls basketball teams did not wear them for their road games at Raton. However, Prep girls will wear them when they play Monte del Sol for their home finale on Saturday.
“We’re doing that so we don’t handcuff our players,” Kurth said. “What we’ll do is follow school rules at each school.”
The first city school to do away with masks was St. Michael’s, as the school decided to make them optional. Some girls basketball players did wear them for Friday’s District 2-3A game against Santa Fe Indian School, which had all of its players wearing masks still.
Eric Brock, the AD for SFIS, said its players and coaches will continue to wear masks, even if they are playing at a school that makes them optional. He said Superintendent Christie Abeyta wants to receive input from pueblo leaders before making a decision, which could come at any time.
“It could come next week, or it could come after the basketball season,” Brock said.
But it’s clear wearing masks indoors is on its last legs — much to the delight of coaches and athletes.
Santa Fe High head football coach Andrew Martinez said wearing masks during workouts in its weight room or in the gym when the weather was inclement was difficult for athletes. He said most players do not wear their mask properly anyway.
“You go to these games and events, and
90 percent of them have them below their nose anyway,” Martinez said.
Kurth, though, said there is the concern that an outbreak could cause a team to lose a few players at the worst possible time — the district tournament and then the state bracket that begins in two weeks.
“We’ve got such a short time left [in the basketball season],” Kurth said. “If we’re the only school in the state still wearing masks inside on Monday, then maybe we rework it. But if other schools and school districts take a bit of a more cautious approach, then I think we’re gonna follow suit.”
