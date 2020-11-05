On Thursday morning right around the time he headed back to his hotel to grab lunch and plan his team’s road trip to Honolulu for a Saturday game against Hawaii, coach Danny Gonzales still wasn’t sure where the team’s return flight to the mainland would eventually touch down.
Could be McCarran International in Las Vegas, Nev., could be the Sunport in Albuquerque.
By Thursday afternoon he had his answer. The Mountain West Conference officially announced it has moved the Lobos’ next try at a home game — Nov. 14 against Nevada — to UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. It means UNM will remained holed up in its home away from home, the Hilton Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, Nev., until the public health order is eased back home.
“The neutral-site game will have UNM as the host institution,” the MWC wrote in a prepared statement. “The game is being moved due to current state health orders in New Mexico.”
Judging by Thursday’s latest COVID-19 numbers in Bernalillo County and the rest of the state, the Lobos won’t return to New Mexico until after Thanksgiving, perhaps as late as December when they have their next scheduled home game at University Stadium on Dec. 5 against Wyoming.
The team resumed its self-sealed bubble Thursday by practicing at Sam Boyd Stadium with plans to leave for Hawaii on Friday. Although media and outsiders are not allowed at team workouts, Gonzales said the closed-door sessions are a welcome relief for his players.
The Lobos ran just 11 full-contact practices before the mid-October COVID-19 outbreak forced a shutdown and was soon followed by tighter restrictions with a public health order from the state. Thursday’s practice was the team’s third since arriving in Las Vegas.
One of the focal points all week has been special teams. In the season opener last week at San Jose State, kickoff returns were an issue, as were glitches elsewhere in the kicking game like issues handling the ball by return specialist Bryson Carroll.
Minus the outstanding play of punter Tyson Dyer, there was plenty left on the proverbial drawing board.
“Special teams is a lot of timing,” Gonzales said, quickly referencing the game’s opening kickoff where Carroll tripped over teammate Daevon Vigilant and cost himself what easily could have been a touchdown.
Carroll heard all about it when he got to the sideline with teammates and coaches chiding him about the misstep. His second return saw the ball bounce off his chest and roll free for a moment before the Lobos recovered inside the 10 to pin the offense deep in its own territory.
Later in the game Carroll made a smart move by drifting toward the sideline to field another kick, trying to catch the ball with one foot inbounds and the other on the sideline while signaling for a fair catch. By rule, catching it with one foot in and one out gives the receiving team the ball at its own 35. He had both feet in and then lost the ball out of bounds to cost valuable yardage.
On top of that came a missed field goal by kicker George Steinkamp, a Los Alamos High School graduate whose brother plays on UNM’s baseball team. Steinkamp beat out returning starter Andrew Shelley in preseason camp, and on his first try, he was wide right on a 46-yard attempt.
As of Thursday, Gonzales wasn’t sure who would get the nod against Hawaii.
The one thing he was sure of was Dyer, the reigning national punter of the week after pinning San Jose State inside its own 20 on five of his six punts. One of his kicks floated out of bounds at the Spartans’ 12, which didn’t sit well with Gonzales.
“That was a wasted one; he’s better than that,” Gonzales said. “The ball should’ve been inside the 5. He miss-hit it. He knows that. Now, he earned the national punter of the week award, so good for him — but he could still be better. That’s his standard as much as mine, so he understood.”
The only major change this week, Gonzales said, is an improvement in timing and confidence. It’s something that comes with the ability to go full speed with everyone on the field. With Albuquerque becoming a mirage in the rearview mirror, all there is left to do is practice and prepare.
