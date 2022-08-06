One would be hard-pressed to find a high school football player thrust into a more uncomfortable role last season than Zach Martinez.

And, yes, he prefers ‘Zach’ to Zachary, a name he went by all last season when he morphed from an unknown outside his own locker room to one of the highest-profile players in Class 3A.

“I would say I’m a lot more ready for this year — no surprises,” Martinez said after Friday’s workout on the thick green grass of the St. Michael’s softball field.

