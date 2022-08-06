St. Michael’s quarterback Zach Martinez takes a snap during St. Michael’s practice Friday. After an injury unexpectedly forced him into the starting role last season, Martinez said he has improved his on-field vision and understanding of the offense as he competes for the top job this year.
RIGHT: Horsemen linemen face off during practice Friday. Running back Marcus Leyba said he sees improved play from the offensive line this year. ‘We’ve never been one of those teams with overly big guys up there blocking, but I don’t think that has mattered,’ Leyba said. ‘We just need guys who know how to do it, and that’s the linemen we have now.’
St. Michael’s quarterback Jacob Katko runs through drills during practice Friday. Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez said the senior has improved over the offseason and may split time at the position with Zach Martinez.
One would be hard-pressed to find a high school football player thrust into a more uncomfortable role last season than Zach Martinez.
And, yes, he prefers ‘Zach’ to Zachary, a name he went by all last season when he morphed from an unknown outside his own locker room to one of the highest-profile players in Class 3A.
“I would say I’m a lot more ready for this year — no surprises,” Martinez said after Friday’s workout on the thick green grass of the St. Michael’s softball field.
Tabbed as QB1 for the Horsemen junior varsity team to start the 2021 season, he was thrown into the spotlight not long after the program’s top signal caller went down to a season-ending knee injury in a nondistrict loss to Santa Fe High. Martinez threw his first varsity pass two games later, completing 17 of 21 throws in a win over top-ranked Socorro.
The genius of that day was taking the medium- and long-range throws out of the playbook in favor of shorter slants and screens. The simplicity of the playbook allowed Martinez to grow more quickly than anyone had anticipated.
He would win his first four starts and help a Horsemen offense with run-pass balance to the Class 3A state championship game. He said his abbreviated time in the saddle, coupled with the five interceptions he threw in the championship loss to Robertson, drove him to be better in the offseason.
“I’m not that guy who’s going to wake up at 4 in the morning to go lift weights, but I definitely put in the work,” he said. “After I got my sleep, that is.”
Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez said he still isn’t settled on what his quarterback position will look like. He hasn’t ruled out a platooning situation in which Martinez and returning senior Jacob Katko share duties.
Katko was the emergency fill-in for a game and a half after the injury, but it was the arrival of Martinez in the fifth game of the season that brought calm and saved what looked like a sinking ship.
“[Katko] has really come along and shown us a lot in the summer, so don’t be surprised if you see situations where we go with Zach ... and Katko in others,” Fernandez said.
Martinez has put on a few pounds since last season, a testimony to his time in the weight room. The biggest change, he said, has more to do with his poise and vision.
“No, I’m seeing things on the field a lot more clearly now that I’ve gotten in there and understand the offense,” he said. “I’d say there’s pressure on me, but I had a lot of that last year, too. I handle it better now.”
Save for the six run-heavy quarters it took for the Horsemen to bridge the gap between would-be fill-ins and the debut of Martinez at quarterback, the standard Fernandez offense that employs a vertical passing attack and a multi-back set has remained largely intact.
The longer last season went on, the more comfortable Martinez got with the ball in his hands. Now, instead of having a matter of days and weeks to digest what was happening to him, he’s had nine months to plant some roots and feel more secure.
“Yeah, you see a difference with him so far,” said running back Marcus Leyba, one of those who lined up at quarterback in wildcat situations until Martinez got onto the field. “I think us having a good line is going to help. We’ve never been one of those teams with overly big guys up there blocking, but I don’t think that has mattered. We just need guys who know how to do it, and that’s the linemen we have now.”
With Leyba atop the depth chart at running back and Martinez more settled at QB, there’s a real sense of optimism for a team that, frankly, expects to be one of the last few standing come playoff time. A dozen seniors dot the team’s roster this fall. Martinez, Katko, Leyba and junior Cole Jacobs are all listed as quarterbacks.
“Every group of kids is different, so you have to coach each of them differently,” Fernandez said. “I like what I’ve seen out of Zach so far. I like what Jacob has done, too. I know both of them can do what I ask.”
NOTES
St. Michael’s will host a scrimmage with Moriarty on Thursday at the Christian Brother Athletic Complex. It is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ... As of Saturday, the Horsemen hadn’t received their uniforms. Fernandez did, however, give the go-ahead to senior Creed Chavez and junior Nico Armendariz to change jersey numbers. Chavez will switch from No. 23 to 1 this fall while Armendariz will don the same No. 88 jersey his older brother, Diego, wore last year. Diego was a senior on last season’s team.