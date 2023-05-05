The fastest girls sprinter in Class 2A was missing, and Kieran Gonzales was on a mission to find her — on the entry list, at least.

The name “Charli Koseoglu” was missing from the premier event of any track meet, the 100-meter dash, and that made for a chaotic Friday morning for the junior star for Academy for Technology and the Classics. Gonzales, the Phoenix’s head coach, worked with track officials in trying to rectify the problem, as Koseoglu went about her business. Fortunately, there was a lane open for her in the first heat of the race.

With that resolved, Koseoglu marched through her events Friday at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in fine fashion. She won her heats in the 100 hurdles, 100 and 200 and will be the top seed for Saturday’s finals.

Recommended for you