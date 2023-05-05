The fastest girls sprinter in Class 2A was missing, and Kieran Gonzales was on a mission to find her — on the entry list, at least.
The name “Charli Koseoglu” was missing from the premier event of any track meet, the 100-meter dash, and that made for a chaotic Friday morning for the junior star for Academy for Technology and the Classics. Gonzales, the Phoenix’s head coach, worked with track officials in trying to rectify the problem, as Koseoglu went about her business. Fortunately, there was a lane open for her in the first heat of the race.
With that resolved, Koseoglu marched through her events Friday at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in fine fashion. She won her heats in the 100 hurdles, 100 and 200 and will be the top seed for Saturday’s finals.
Amid the chaos of trying to fit Koseoglu into a race, she was in her element. She readily admitted feeling comfortable when she has little time to think, just react. She bounced from the hurdles to the long jump, where she finished seventh, then back to the starting line for the 100. She won the 100 hurdles in 16.19 seconds, and the 100 in 12.81.
“I love it, I just love going back and forth,” Koseoglu said. “It’s so much fun.”
It was a one part of an action-packed opening day of the small-school state meet for Classes 1A-3A. St. Michael’s ended up with a quartet of state champions, highlighted by Daniel Kupcho and Jacquelyn Gorman repeating as state champions in the boys long jump and girls pole vault, respectively. Gorman set a state record when she cleared 10 feet, 6 inches — claiming the record she tried for last spring. Meanwhile, sophomore Raylee Hunt dominated the 1,600 to win the race in 5 minutes, 12.33 seconds. Fellow sophomore Josh Sanchez overcame a hamstring injury midway through the season to win the 3A boys high jump by becoming the only competitor to clear 5-10.
Then there was Pecos senior Malik Barrens, who is trying to continue to right the wrongs. He helped the Panthers win the 2A boys basketball title in March after losing in the championship game in 2022, and now he is trying to win his first track title after a pair of runner-up finishes in May 2022. He will be the top seed in the 110 and 300 hurdles after winning his races.
But first, Koseoglu.
ATC star dominant in Day 1
It seems unfathomable that the favorite in a race would be conspicuously missing from it. But there was Koseoglu watching her coach from afar talk with race officials to correct the error. Gonzales worked with NMAA assistant director of sports Chris Kedge to rectify the situation. Gonzales said the issue stemmed from the fact she was competing in both the 100 hurdles and 100; officials missed Koseoglu’s entry to the second race.
“Even when the stuff was messed up, I was like, ‘I’m gonna do it — I’m not gonna not run it,’ ” Koseoglu said with a chuckle.
Koseoglu did run it, but from Lane 8 — hardly the lane for someone who had the best time in 2A coming into the state meet at 12.42 seconds.
“I don’t really mind the outer lanes; it; just that one and eight are the very outer,” Koseoglu said. “I feel like I am on the edge of the track. Like, ‘Where is everyone?’ ”
Koseoglu put herself in position to repeat as the high-point scorer in the 2A meet. Not only is she the top seed in both hurdles and the 100, she is the favorite to win the javelin, which she failed to do last year.
St. Michael’s flexes muscle
It didn’t matter if it was morning, noon or evening, the Horsemen were going to shine in the 3A meet.
Beginning with Kupcho’s impressive performance, St. Michael’s started collecting state champions throughout the day. Kupcho set the tone in his first jump — a 21-8 leap that was never threatened, except by him. His first jump in the finals improved his championship distance at 21-9¼, which was almost a foot-and-a-half better than Las Vegas Robertson’s Mateo Contreras.
“I’m pretty happy with the 21-9,” Kupcho said. “I wanted to be in the 22s this year in state, and I know I could have done it. It just came down to staying calm.”
Kupcho ended up getting the top seed in the finals for the 100 and 400, while nabbing the No. 2 seed in the 200 behind Santa Fe Prep’s Asher Nathan. He also was a part of the 1,600 relay team that secured the top seed for the final race of the meet, with a preliminary time of 3:33.92.
Meanwhile, Sanchez emerged from a crowded field of high jumpers to win the 3A event. Eight competitors all held the best height at 5-8 coming into the event, including Sanchez. Six cleared the height, but no one could clear the bar at 5-10 —until Sanchez did in his third and final try. It completed Sanchez’s comeback from a strained hamstring that kept him from competing over the last five weeks of the season. But Sanchez said he hadn’t stopped competing mentally.
“When I closed my eyes, I got a visual of being that guy going over the bar,” Sanchez said. “Just being constantly competitive, even if it’s with yourself, that’s the important thing.”
Gorman wanted to secure the state record in the pole vault that eluded her last spring. She tied the 3A girls record of 10-0 to win the event last year, but exhaustion from competing in the 300 hurdles moments earlier sapped her of the strength to clear 10-3. A year later, she faced the exact same scenario. Using sage advice from Lady Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez, Gorman kept some energy in reserve, finishing third in her heat and coming back in time to focus solely on her quest.
This time, she worked her way up to 10 feet, then cleared 10-6 on her third and final try to claim the record. Gorman completed her goal with a new pole — once she had used while practicing Thursday.
“I was really nervous getting on this new pole, because it was really stiff and it doesn’t bend as much,” Gorman said. “I just had to trust my steps and that I knew what I was doing and just let autopilot take over.”
Barrens seeks more trophies
Barrens knows what redemption feels like. He got a taste of that when the Panthers made up for a disappointing loss to Albuquerque Menaul in the 2022 2A boys basketball title game when Pecos held off a pesky ATC team to win its fifth state title in seven years.
Emboldened by that accomplishment, Barrens wants to bring home an individual state title. He got off to a great start, bolting out of the blocks and winning the second of two heats in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.12. It was .72 better than Eunice’s Van Breckon in the heat and just one-one hundredth of a second better than Nathanial Martinez of Escalante, the first heat’s winner.
He was even more dominant in the 300 hurdles, as his time of 42.39 was .81 faster than Martinez.
“I felt really good, just gliding over the hurdles,” Barrens said. “I love running at state in Albuquerque. It’s a great feeling.”