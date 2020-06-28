For players looking to hone their skills this summer, E&G Baseball Academy has an option.
As both the Santa Fe Little League and Santa Fe AABC canceled their baseball and softball seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, players are left on their own to develop their skills. Ian Farris and George Dellos, co-owners of the academy, are offering a summer development program for a limited number of players.
Farris, who is the head baseball coach at Santa Fe High, said the program is normally offered in the fall, but with competitive baseball effectively on the shelf, he and Dellos decided a summer program would be ideal.
“You can't even practice a little bit, so that’s kinda weird,” Farris said. “We’ve had one-on-one and small-group sessions, but this will be nice because we can get our coaches who usually help us for summer teams back into the mix.”
That will help with the number of groups the academy will have. It will be a two-day-per-week, six-week program with five age groups for players between 8-18. Farris said each group will be limited to 10 players, and cost is $300 per participant. The sessions will include player assessments of their movement, hitting and throwing, as well as video analysis and other computer programs designed to maximize player evaluation.
Farris said individuals also will receive individual programming to help them with specific areas they can improve upon as well maintain and improve other skills. Perhaps the most important part of the program is the variety of competitive games the players will get to simulate as much as possible.
“Having a game-like environment is super important,” Farris said. “It’s amazing how your tee swing and your front toss swing are totally different from each other, and those are completely different from what actually happens when a pitch is coming to you. So, we want to test what will happen once you’re in a game.”
Farris said that the development camp will also be held in the fall. Interested players can register at engbaseballacademy.com/registration.
While the Capital and St. Michael’s football teams are two weeks into its summer workouts, Santa Fe High has yet to hit the field.
Demons head coach Andrew Martinez said his summer workouts will begin on Wednesday, with sessions throughout the day to maximize participation. Martinez said he felt the virtual sessions the team had been doing since schools shut down in March were losing steam and it was time to get players back on the field.
“We were getting fewer and fewer guys for the online sessions,” Martinez said. “And a lot of guys were going to gym since they had opened up [earlier in June]. Besides, we also have to think of the mental well-being of these young men. I think they’re ready to see each other again. I know I am. I really miss these guys.”
Santa Fe High is coming off a 4-6 season in 2019, while also making the move up to Class 6A in football.
The college signings continued for Northern New Mexico athletes this week, especially in girls basketball.
West Las Vegas graduate Skylin Morgan signed a letter of intent to play at New Mexico Highlands University. Morgan, a 5-foot-7 power forward, averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as the Lady Dons reached the Class 3A semifinals.
She will be joined by teammate Cameron Sandoval, who also signed with the school last week. Sandoval, a 5-2 guard, was West Las Vegas’ third-leading scorer at 8.9 PPG and collected 4 rebounds per contest.
Meanwhile, Pojoaque Valley’s Ashten Martinez, a 5-10 forward, signed to play at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona.
She averaged 9.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Elkettes, who reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. However, Scottsdale is among 10 junior colleges in the Maricopa County Community Colleges District that are expected to cancel the 2020-21 athletic season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
