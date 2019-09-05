Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 4, Moriarty 0
What happened: The Phoenix continued their star turn by improving to 3-0 with a convincing win over the Lady Pintos at the Santa Fe Downs. How significant is this win? Well, the past three matchups between the teams went Moriarty’s way by a combined 27-1 margin, with two 10-goal mercy-rule contests.
Standouts: It was a balanced effort by ATC, as four players scored goals. Kimberly Garcia opened with a goal just outside the penalty box, and Lily Rittmeyer added a similar-looking goal just before halftime.
What’s next: The Phoenix head to Santa Fe Indian School on Saturday in a rematch of last week’s 4-0 win by ATC.