ATC junior Julian Bernardino dunks the ball while running a drill during practice Friday. Bernardino, Jordan Apodaca and Rocky Miller all started with the program as eighth graders and have seen it grow from a 5-19 team their first year to one with the chance of making the playoffs. "It's like pretty impressive on how we started off as real young, a bunch of 8th graders on varsity and people really didn't see potential in us, except for [coach Bobby Romero]," Miller said. "He came and kind of helped us change our program."
ATC's Jordan Apodaca lays up the ball during a drill at practice Friday. Fellow junior Julian Bernardino has carried much of the scoring load for the Phoenix in his time with the program, Apodaca got key baskets in the championship game of the Rehoboth Tournament when Bernardino was in foul trouble, showcasing the program's improved depth.
ATC's Cannon Cole takes a shot at practice Friday. Cole, the youngest son of Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole, has seen significant minutes as an eighth grader as the Phoenix's best outside shooter. "It's nice that I was given a chance, " Cole said. "But now like I really just go out there and just play and try to just impact the game as much as I can without really doing too much. Just going out there and just playing."
ATC's head coach Bobby Romero yells from the sidelines during practice Friday. Romero has the Phoenix, who have never made the postseason in the 11 years of their program, 11-4 and ranked fifth in Class 2A in his third season.
ATC junior Julian Bernardino dunks the ball while running a drill during practice Friday. Bernardino, Jordan Apodaca and Rocky Miller all started with the program as eighth graders and have seen it grow from a 5-19 team their first year to one with the chance of making the playoffs. "It's like pretty impressive on how we started off as real young, a bunch of 8th graders on varsity and people really didn't see potential in us, except for [coach Bobby Romero]," Miller said. "He came and kind of helped us change our program."
ATC's Jordan Apodaca lays up the ball during a drill at practice Friday. Fellow junior Julian Bernardino has carried much of the scoring load for the Phoenix in his time with the program, Apodaca got key baskets in the championship game of the Rehoboth Tournament when Bernardino was in foul trouble, showcasing the program's improved depth.
ATC's Cannon Cole takes a shot at practice Friday. Cole, the youngest son of Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole, has seen significant minutes as an eighth grader as the Phoenix's best outside shooter. "It's nice that I was given a chance, " Cole said. "But now like I really just go out there and just play and try to just impact the game as much as I can without really doing too much. Just going out there and just playing."
ATC's head coach Bobby Romero yells from the sidelines during practice Friday. Romero has the Phoenix, who have never made the postseason in the 11 years of their program, 11-4 and ranked fifth in Class 2A in his third season.
The sports talk on the campus of Academy for Technology and the Classics centers on March and playing the likes of Albuquerque Menaul and Pecos.
Bobby Romero simply wants to talk about about Native American Community Academy, then Estancia.
Romero, the Phoenix's third-year head coach, understands good programs learn how to walk, then run, before they can fly. While the preseason and the nondistrict portion of the 2022-23 boys basketball season saw plenty of talk about ATC competing with the likes of Menaul, the defending Class 2A champion, and Pecos, the runner-up, for class supremacy, Romero said he just wanted to make it to the state tournament first.
On one hand, the Phoenix are now 11-4 after Saturday's District 2-2A opening win against NACA and ranked fifth in the latest MaxPreps.com poll that the New Mexico Activities Association uses to determine its seeding and selection of teams. On the other, just making it to the state tournament would be a seminal moment for the 11-year program, which has yet to play in the postseason.
So, first things first.
"We gotta worry about our district," Romero said. "And if we take care of business there, then we're setting ourselves up for an opportunity to compete for a district championship. And maybe, if we're fortunate enough, we get into the state tournament and be the team that makes it for the first time in our history."
Saturday marked the beginning of that district journey, as the Phoenix easily handled NACA 73-20 to start the district season 1-0. Romero said the game kicks off a crucial 10-day stretch in which ATC plays the three toughest teams in the district — Estancia, Menaul and Monte del Sol — all on the road.
The Phoenix will find out how close they are to realizing those state tournament expectations during that stretch when they play Menaul on Thursday and travel to Pecos on Saturday.
Junior forward Julian Bernardino said as important as those two games are, getting off to a strong start in district play is equally as important.
"We're mainly focused on winning our district games," Bernardino said. "There's Pecos, and we want to win that game, too, but we have never gone to state."
Getting to state almost happened last season, as ATC set a school record for wins (15) and finished third in 2-2A with a 6-4 mark. But Romero said a loss to Monte del Sol early in the district season was probably the difference between making that historic state tournament trip last March and watching Mescalero Apache taking the 16th and final seed in the 2A bracket.
It was a good, but difficult, lesson to learn.
"We focus around the harder teams, but we still practice hard for the smaller teams that we're like, 'This could be an easy win,' but we like really focus on them," Apodaca said.
Practice is another issue. While ATC built a gym of its own four years ago, the challenge of balancing its use among the high- and middle-school programs, plus other activities (the gym is used for other school non-athletic events) has been daunting at times.
The Phoenix did not practice at all in preparation for the Hub City Invitational in mid-December. They had two practices the entire week prior to the district opener. Junior guard Estevan Martinez said the lack of practice time means the players have to find court time to keep their skills sharp.
"When you're off for like a week or two, your shot just kind of feels weird until you get it back," Martinez said.
A big difference with this year's edition is that the rest of the team evolved around Bernardino, who carried the bulk of the scoring load last season. Romero said the Phoenix have multiple scoring options, which frees Bernardino from having as much of a scoring burden.
Perhaps the best thing that happened for ATC came in the championship game of the Rehoboth Tournament on Dec. 3. Bernardino was in foul trouble against Tohatchi, but the Phoenix gutted out a 41-38 thriller thanks to the play of Apodaca and eighth grader Cannon Cole, the youngest son of Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole who is seeing significant playing time as the team's best shooter. In beating Santa Rosa in the semifinals of the Dual City Invitational in Mora, ATC rode Miller to a 20-point performance in a 50-46 win.
Cannon Cole said he has found his role on the team and is enjoying the opportunity to contribute to the Phoenix's sudden success.
"It's nice that I was given a chance, " Cole said. "But now like I really just go out there and just play and try to just impact the game as much as I can without really doing too much. Just going out there and just playing."
Bernardino, Apodaca and Miller know what it's like for the young ones on the team. They also were eighth graders playing on the varsity in 2019-20, but ATC went 5-19 that year and was ranked in the bottom five of 2A. Romero was hired after that season. How the times have changed for him and the Phoenix.
"It's like pretty impressive on how we started off as real young, a bunch of 8th graders on varsity and people really didn't see potential in us, except for Bobby," Miller said. "He came and kind of helped us change our program."
Romero has done it by keeping the focus on the present.