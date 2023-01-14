The sports talk on the campus of Academy for Technology and the Classics centers on March and playing the likes of Albuquerque Menaul and Pecos.

Bobby Romero simply wants to talk about about Native American Community Academy, then Estancia.

Romero, the Phoenix's third-year head coach, understands good programs learn how to walk, then run, before they can fly. While the preseason and the nondistrict portion of the 2022-23 boys basketball season saw plenty of talk about ATC competing with the likes of Menaul, the defending Class 2A champion, and Pecos, the runner-up, for class supremacy, Romero said he just wanted to make it to the state tournament first.

