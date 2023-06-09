The best-kept secret in New Mexico finally became a hot-button talking point back in March.
In short, it was long overdue — but well worth the wait.
Wearing the burgundy, black and gold uniforms that became synonymous with meteoric success during the peak of the Class 2A boys basketball state tournament, Santa Fe’s Academy for Technology and the Classics was an unknown outside its immediate circle when it got its casting call on the state’s biggest stage.
Questions like, “Who are these guys?” and “What school is this?” floated around when ATC, by then a known commodity in its own town, kicked down the doors of a tradition-rich sport and advanced through each round of the postseason.
“I think people know who we are now,” said star forward Julian “Juju” Bernardino after the team’s win over Jal in the state quarterfinals.
“If you didn’t know about us before, you know now,” echoed head coach Bobby Romero after his club picked up its first playoff win just days before.
The story of the Phoenix didn’t end with a Hollywood moment. The players didn’t cut down the nets and take home a blue trophy. The coach wasn’t hoisted onto his players’ shoulders at midcourt. The team bus wasn’t escorted back to town by a caravan of squad cars and first responders.
Regardless, ATC is an easy pick for The New Mexican’s boys team of the year for the 2022-23 sports calendar, one that included championship runs from the likes of boys hoops powers St. Michael’s and Pecos, arguments for dynasty comparisons with the track programs from Los Alamos and St. Michael’s and a near-miss for the St. Michael’s football team.
Championships don’t always define a team’s success. In ATC’s case, the simple act of changing the narrative for boys high school basketball is what made it special. Title celebrations may be in the school’s future, but the launching pad for any such success began long before the venues got bigger and the crowds mushroomed.
While every school is steeped in its own brand of tradition, ATC is a small charter school whose abbreviated athletic success extends back less than a decade in sports like cross country and soccer. In hoops, the mere hint of chest-puffing pride had its humble beginnings when Romero was hired right around the time COVID-19 was at its peak.
“I always said we’re in Year 2.5,” Romero said. “In 2½ years we were able to do something no one ever imagined we could. No one thought it was possible.”
He had a point. Never before had the Phoenix made the state tournament or had an on-campus facility of their own, let alone at least 20 wins in a season or, as one of the players put it, even had fans.
“I mean, we come onto the floor now and there’s all these people yelling for us,” said ATC forward Rocky Miller. “It’s like, ‘Where did they come from?’ ”
It’s crazy what a feel-good story can do for a team’s image. What started as friends-and-family crowds in neutral-site gyms disguised as home games became an overflow throng of students, relatives and curious onlookers when the curtain finally came down.
By season’s end, the fan base was easily into four figures as ATC walked off the court following a March 11 loss to Pecos in the 2A championship game. The Phoenix came up three points short — three measly points from gaining immortality as a state champion.
Barring an exodus of players and coaches, the team will be back. All but two players are set to return, including Bernardino and Miller.
Just a few months ago, that group was largely anonymous even within its own school. Until ATC opened its own on-campus gym in January, home games were played at sterile neutral sites around town.
“No one ever came except for a couple of people,” Bernardino said. “I don’t know if the other students even knew we had a team.”
It started to change with six straight wins to open the season — by an average of 33 points. It was followed by four straight losses, three of whom came to much larger schools at December’s Hub City Tournament in Belen, one at the hands of 5A power Las Cruces.
The big one, however, came in mid-January when the Phoenix went on the road and beat defending 2A champion Menaul in Albuquerque. It seemed to signify ATC was for real.
Two days later, Pecos pounded the Phoenix by 31 points.
“We weren’t at our best that game but, you know, I give Pecos credit for showing us how much work we had to do to be at that level,” Romero said.
ATC rolled off a 9-1 record in district play, then set the stage for the playoffs’ magic carpet ride by pounding Menaul in a district tiebreaker on Jan. 20 in Estancia. Contributions from key underclassmen and invaluable reserves took the heat off Miller and Bernardino. Every game, it seemed, someone new was hitting a big shot or contributing quality minutes off the bench.
Romero spoke during the state tournament, saying there was always more to the Phoenix than the players who provide all the points or get the most minutes.
“You hear this a lot but it does take everybody: the guys off the bench, the assistant coaches, the parents,” he said. “You can have a really good player, but you can’t do this unless everybody’s in.”
From never getting a state tournament berth to winning a district title and landing the No. 2 overall seed in 2A, ATC played its first ever playoff game at “home” against Tatum in Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The game drew a few hundred fans.
It sent them to the Rio Rancho Events Center for an early morning quarterfinal game against Jal, a harrowing 39-38 win before what was, at the time, the largest crowd in school history. Then came another nail-biter, a semifinal win against Texico in The Pit.
“To play here, to be in this building — it’s a dream most high school players never live out,” Romero said at the time. “And here we are. Us.”
The loss to Pecos the very next day was played before a few thousand fans, many of whom came down from Santa Fe to watch St. Michael’s play in the 3A finals. The groundswell of City Different love made for the kind of environment that few (if any) could have envisioned when the season began just a few months before.
As painful as it was, the loss was actually the next step in ATC’s evolution. If the Phoenix return to glory next season or never really comes close to the ride this team provided isn’t really the point.
When asked what it said about his program, about his school, about the love Santa Fe has for its high school basketball, Romero said, flatly: “Basketball’s different here, and if you win, everyone pays attention. Doesn’t matter if you’re from Capital, a Demon or St. Mike’s. It’s all the same because we’re all from Santa Fe, you know?”