Girls basketball
Academy for Technology and the Classics 29, Santa Fe Prep 14
What happened: The Phoenix went from relying on one eighth-grader to another during Tuesday's win over Santa Fe Prep. They were without leading scorer Perla Miramontes, who injured her ankle during a Jan. 7 win over Albuquerque Evangel Christian, so it was up to Charli Koseoglu to carry the load. She scored 17 points and had 17 rebounds in a nondistrict game in Prep Gymnasium. ATC was more aggressive than it was in losing its two games in the Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf Wild Wolves Round-Robin Tournament, as it went to the free-throw line 29 times. The only problem was that the Phoenix made just 13 attempts.
Standouts: It was all Koseoglu, who recorded a double-doubled and went 8-for-16 at the line.
What’s next: ATC (6-5) plays host to Albuquerque Menaul on Thursday.
Boys basketball
New Mexico School for the Deaf 69, To’hajiilee 64
What happened: January had not been kind to the Roadrunners, who lost their first two games of 2020, but they finally got their first win by taking down the Warriors on the road. NMSD led from the start and built the lead to as much as 18 points before To’hajiilee cut into the margin.
Standouts: Luis Villalobos had 32 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Roadrunners in both departments. Meanwhile, Bruce Brewer Jr. had a triple-double with 23 points, 12 assists and 10 steals. Kieran Vollmar chipped in with eight points.
What’s next: NMSD (7-3) plays at Pine Hill on Thursday in a rematch of last week’s game that the Warriors won 68-51 as the Roadrunners played without Villalobos.
