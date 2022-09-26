But to know them is also to know almost any coach in any sport, much less football.
The Abreu family demands commitment and strives for excellence; but also cares about the students and the players they teach or coach. So, the wound the junior Abreu felt was deep when he was placed on leave Sept. 16 over what the Taos head football coach said were abuse and player drug-use accusations from a player.
Even though it took just 48 hours for him to return to the job he has held for the past eight seasons, Abreu Jr. couldn’t hide the pain. Not even watching his team beat Bernalillo over the weekend could ease that.
“Me, my wife and my son, we went home that Friday [Sept. 16] and tried to make sense of all this,” he said after the game. “I never want to go through that again.”
Alas, it probably won’t be the last time.
Abreu Jr. was raised in a family where a coach’s word was golden, and there were no questions asked. He knows that first hand, having played for his father, Abreu Sr., from 1999-2002.
In fact, it was even harder for Abreu Jr., which his dad acknowledged in 2018 while helping his son lead Taos to the Class 4A state title.
“I think some people thought I was abusive to him,” Abreu Sr. said. “You try to train them the same and treat them the same, but in reality, they have to be the example. You want them to have the same experience as their teammates, but you have to get that respect from them.
“So you have to work a little harder, and you pick on your son to get messages through to them, to be a role model to the rest of the team.”
That hard-nosed, tough-love style of coaching — especially the kind that is open and out in the public — is not quite as prevalent nowadays. That is not to say coaches today, regardless of age, are less demanding or vocal. It’s just done differently.
The days of watching a coach grab a player by the face mark or holler in the center of a huddle for the entire stadium to hear to make a point are fading. Words are measured, as well as actions. Because everyone is watching — sometimes with cell phones recording those moments.
And when you carry a name like Abreu — or Fernandez or Gonzalez or Moon, for that matter — the spotlight can be even brighter, because all eyes are on the head coach.
This is not to say that Abreu Jr. is a saint. Heck, no one is.
And to be honest, if you coach, you have an ego that accompanies your ability. It’s the degrees of that human condition which define them and their legacies.
They have their faults, but it’s one thing when they’re displayed in the privacy of home or an office or from the driver’s seat of a vehicle. It’s another when they happen in front of dozens of teenagers, and sometimes amid hundreds, if not thousands, of adults.
Every action can be scrutinized, every word dissected to support one point of view or another.
The Abreus, Eric Roanhaus and Jim Bradley made their name by being tough, demanding and sometimes domineering while maintaining the loyalty of their players. But on the other side of the coin, there is a Charlie Gomez who becomes a cautionary tales.
Who is Charlie Gomez? I’m glad you asked.
Gomez made it through four games at Pojoaque Valley in 2007 before 18 players refused to play for him, claiming he forced the injured to play, withheld water from the team during practices, berated players and coaches alike and was inflexible with his coaching style.
He was placed on administrative leave before resigning prior to the final game of the season.
Those allegations in the 1980s would have been laughed out of a principal’s office. In 2007, they led to a coach leaving.
In 2022, it took one player’s allegations for a coach to sweat out the next 48 hours. Abreu championed his coaching integrity and his family name in clearing him.
In 2042, that might be enough to even get a seat at the interview table.
Being a coach is hard.
Having a name that resonates with that job title just makes it even harder.