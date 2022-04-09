Softball
Abq. High 9, Capital 5
Abq. High 16, Capital 1 (three innings)
What happened: It looked like it was going to be a good day for the Lady Jaguars at the start of a District 5-5A doubleheader Saturday in Albuquerque, but the Lady Bulldogs quickly ruined those plans. Capital jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings in the opener, but that was the last of the good news as Albuquerque High scored 23 runs over the last four innings of the twinbill. The Lady Jaguars still led 5-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth when the Lady Bulldogs (8-9 overall, 4-0 in 5-5A) scored twice, then added five runs in the sixth to complete the rally. In Game 2, they opened with a six-run first, then added 10 more to invoke the 15-run, three-inning mercy rule.
Top players: Freshman Jadyn Padilla slammed two home runs in the opener and was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Lady Jaguars. Athena Grimley was 2-for-2 in the second game.
What’s next: Capital (8-8, 2-2) takes on Los Lunas in a district doubleheader April 16.
Las Vegas Robertson 17, St. Michael’s 1
Las Vegas Robertson 15, St. Michael’s 5
What happened: The District 2-3A-leading Lady Cardinals continued to show their dominance, as senior Taylor Quintana fired her second one-hitter in a week in the opener. Meanwhile, the Lady Horsemen struggled in the field, committing eight errors that kept rallies alive for Robertson, which had 10 hits overall. St. Michael’s added eight more errors in Game 2, and the Lady Cardinals transformed a 3-2 lead after an inning into a 14-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Top players: Arianna Archuleta was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in the opener for Robertson, while Leigha Lucero had a pair of hits, including a double, to go with three runs scored in Game 2. Mia Duran had the lone hit in Game 1 for the Lady Horsemen — an RBI double — and was 3-for-3 in the second game.
What’s next: Robertson (14-3, 5-0) takes on Raton in a single game at home Tuesday, while St. Michael’s (7-9, 0-6) plays at Santa Fe High on Wednesday.
Santa Fe Indian School 13, Grants 0 (five innings)
What happened: Lady Braves head coach Oliver Torres gave his ace Shadé-Phea Young the day off from the pitching circle, preferring to showcase two former Lady Pirates — catcher Sanaa Lomayestewa and starting pitcher Celest Lucero, who played for them last year when SFIS didn’t field a team — as batterymates. SFIS rewarded the pair with five runs in the opening inning, added six more in the third and Lucero recorded a shutout. Torres added he used Saturday to give Young’s arm a break, and to rest a few starters to get them ready for the end of the season. “I got to rest some of my players who are injured, like [first baseman] Abrianna Herrera, who has that thumb issue,” Torres said. “Gotta work on some depth and it was good.”
Top players: Lucero struck out three in her complete-game performance. Senior Jordan Torres went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the hitting attack.
What’s next: SFIS (12-7) returns to District 2-3A play with a home gam against West Las Vegas on Tuesday.
