His voice has become synonymous with high school sports in Santa Fe, his emotionally injected inflection now ingrained as a historical account for more than a decade’s worth of athletes.
He’s also a fan and, more importantly, a dad.
One night this fall, all three collided in a moment he’ll never forget.
Aaron Abeyta is a co-founder of Sports Primo, Santa Fe’s online sports broadcasting company, a family enterprise that has steadily grown into one of the state’s most trusted sources of online sports broadcasting entertainment. It has turned Abeyta into something of a celebrity.
On Aug. 26, Sports Primo’s broadcast of a Santa Fe High football game became a confusing blend of every emotion wrapped into one. Sitting in the Ivan Head Stadium press box for that night’s Demons-Roswell game, Abeyta was at the mic for his son’s first home start as the team’s quarterback.
Until then, Mike Abeyta spent most of his time playing basketball or running track. He’d been talked into giving football a try by Demons coach Andrew Martinez during the offseason, and it didn’t take long for Abeyta to win the starting QB job despite his lack of experience.
He was under center for the team’s Aug. 18 opener in Albuquerque, a game Aaron Abeyta attended as a fan since Sports Primo didn’t own the broadcast rights to the game.
“I ain’t going to lie, as a broadcaster and watching your own kid play is like watching all your favorite teams and players wrapped into one down there,” Aaron Abeyta said. “When they do something amazing it’s like, ‘Yes, awesome,’ and when they don’t you can’t be the sports dad and be too hard on them.”
That changed Aug. 26 on what proved to be the final play of the game against Roswell. Leading 42-0 with four minutes left in the third quarter, the Coyotes got the clinching touchdown when linebacker Frank Ramirez picked off Mike Abeyta’s pass and returned it 32 yards for a score — but not before Abeyta tried to make a tackle at the 5-yard-line.
The impact stood Abeyta up and sent him tumbling to the turf two yards downfield. The impact — and the sheer mass of a linebacker running into him at full speed — dug Abeyta’s cleats into the Ivan Head turf and forced his knee to crumble.
“I remember laying there knowing something bad just happened,” Mike Abeyta said. “The Roswell trainer kind of pulled on my leg and told the people around me that my ACL was gone. I couldn’t believe it.”
Up in the press box, the broadcaster quickly became the dad. In short, the broadcaster is no match for family ties. Aaron Abeyta’s initial reaction to the hit was laughter over the impact. Just seconds later it was silence as his son rolled onto the sideline unable to get up.
“Oh, Abeyta gets run over,” Aaron said on the air. “I don’t know, he might be … ”
Four seconds of silence, then another minute of trying to assess the situation before they went to a commercial break. All the while, Mike rolled over onto his back, his arms extended to the side as teammates and coaches ran to check on him.
Within moments a medical cart was driven onto the field to retrieve him. The entire time, there was Aaron Abeyta trying to do his job.
“In my mind, it’s just this sinking feeling of not being there with him,” Aaron said. “I have a job to do, but from that point my focus was getting the broadcast over. I just wanted to be with my son.”
Within moments, Roswell completed the mercy-rule win by getting the 2-point conversion. It took Abeyta one sentence to sign off and get out the door.
By then, Santa Fe High trainer David Manning had Mike Abeyta inside Toby Roybal Memorial Gym, laying him down on a training table. It was Manning’s bedside manner that helped calm everyone down, Aaron said.
“Manning was great; he was so calm and it put everyone at ease,” he said. “He led us in — and at that point I’m just trying to control the emotions I’m feeling — and he assessed him right there. I just kind of put my hand on my son’s shoulder letting him know I was there, just real quiet. Then Manning took me out in the hallway and told me he thought it was an ACL tear. David, man, class act.”
By then, Abeyta’s family and teammates had arrived. Within seconds the emotions poured out and in that moment, Aaron said, he couldn’t keep his mind from racing.
Of the memories that flooded back: A third grade basketball tournament when Mike Abeyta’s elementary team made it to the championship. It was the first time Aaron was able to broadcast a game his son was part of.
“Crazy because that was a game I let my emotions really come out,” he said with a laugh. “I remember choking up on the air once or twice. Just a great dad moment.”
The night of Aug. 26 was just the second time Aaron had a chance to call a game his son was playing in. It also happened to be the same day Organ Mountain High School football player Abraham Romero had died following a head injury suffered the week before.
“There are so many things to be grateful for, and that night I remember thinking how fortunate I was to be there watching my own son down on the field,” Aaron Abeyta said. “I’m so thankful to have been there, to be able to get him home knowing, hopefully, we’ll get that chance to do it again someday.”
Mike Abeyta underwent surgery about two months ago. Just this week he was cleared to do some light jogging and low-
impact work. By May, he should be ready to start running. By this time next year, he’ll be well into his senior season, presumably as the starting QB in football and a starting guard on the Demons’ basketball team.
He’ll also have the luxury of knowing the man keeping the historical record of his exploits is the one who raised him. At long last, the dad will again become the broadcaster, closing a circle that’s been a lifetime in the making.
“I mean, my dad’s been doing that basically my whole life, so seeing there is just part of who he is, you know?” Mike Abeyta said. “He’s always been there. He’s like my biggest fan.”