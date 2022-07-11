Where there were two, now there is one.
And look at what it unleashed in Santa Fe.
The past month has been kind to Santa Fe Little League, and it has been a long wait for those who have stayed loyal to the league — officials, volunteers and parents who have spent the past three decades enduring consolidation, marginalization and even the threat of extinction to Little League baseball.
But the past few weeks have been the reward for perseverance and patience. Santa Fe Little League had one of its best years in recent memory — maybe its best ever — this summer, as eight teams in the various divisions of the organization won the District 1 championship.
As of Sunday, none of them have seen their season end. In fact, SFLL’s Juniors softball team is one win away from reaching the regional tournament in August — which would be another jewel for officials to put on display.
The league is flourishing, what with around 800 players signed up from T-ball all the way to the Seniors division. That army gives it a distinct advantage when going up against the likes of the leagues in Los Alamos, Pojoaque Valley and Española Valley, which do not have the depth to compete with Santa Fe.
But while that is the storyline of this summer, it would be hard to ignore the league benefited from another league’s end. For a period in the 2000s into late 2010s, Little League in Santa Fe was in a perilous position, thanks in large part to its challenger to baseball/softball supremacy — the Santa Fe American Amateur Baseball Congress.
In fact, AABC was the superior league in terms of numbers, and its presence led to the merger of what was once three Santa Fe leagues (American, National and Metro) into one.
It consistently had several hundred players sign up for its leagues and cranked out competitive teams on a yearly basis that brought home dozens of state titles.
Granted, Santa Fe AABC benefited from not having Albuquerque as a primary competitor for hardball supremacy, but it showed it was a superior league in the city.
Yet, the league dissolved after last season when longtime league president Tommy Martinez resigned, leaving a leadership vacuum that wasn’t filled. Not by anyone associated with AABC, at least.
Enter Santa Fe Little League. The influx of players has done the league well, as its District 1 Majors baseball championship over the weekend can attest. Its other divisions are showing it can compete with the likes of Albuquerque and southern teams, which is a good sign of the overall health of baseball and softball in Santa Fe.
Truth be told, that was never an issue. The two organizations were able to survive sharing the local pool of talent. In fact, Martinez said more than a decade ago — and maintained to the very end — he never wanted to see Little League in Santa Fe go away. He was a product of Little League, but he also was a proponent of two sports that often swim under the radar compared to football and basketball.
To him, two leagues was better than one. And they maintained a steady presence, even as club baseball and softball chipped away at the top players not just around the city but around the state.
While Santa Fe Little League is reaping the rewards of owning the entire pool of youth players, it’s really the city itself that should be proud of what has transpired. Because baseball and softball are alive, well and competing.
This might be the high-water mark for the city, though. Next spring, Santa Fe will shuffle over to District 5, pitting itself against Albuquerque’s cadre of leagues and the East Mountain region.
But that’s next year. What we’re seeing now is the result of two becoming one, and it’s a sight to behold.