It’s St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High week, so let’s cover the basics.
This will be the first time since 1970 the two teams enter the contest undefeated, when they both entered the game 1-0. It also will be the first time the two teams will be undefeated while playing at Ivan Head Stadium, which was built in 1980 and replaced Majors Field as the venue.
The Demons have not beaten the Horsemen since 2008, when they won 27-10 at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. That also was the last time the rivals played away from Ivan Head Stadium, as St. Michael’s refused to pay Santa Fe Public Schools’ rental fees since it was the home team that year.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the shortened spring season was the first time the two schools did not play each other since 1994. The 1995 game, won by the Demons 66-23, was the first time the rivals played after a decadelong “cooling off” period because school officials thought the atmosphere surrounding the game became too intense.
While Santa Fe High leads the series 49-36-3, St. Michael’s has won the last 11 games and is 16-4 since 2000. In fact, the Horsemen are 32-4 in city rivalry games (this includes Saturday’s 60-8 drubbing of Capital) since head coach Joey Fernandez took over the program in 2002. Santa Fe High owns three of those wins.
The winner Friday might be Mother Nature, regardless of whether you decide to go to Zozobra or the Horsemen-Demons game (Sorry, Capital fans. We know there’s a Pintos-Jaguars game that night). The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms that day, so dress in layers and bring an umbrella. Maybe even some snacks.
It could be a long night.
It’s a rare sight when opposing volleyball teams decide to warm up together prior to a match, but that is what happened Saturday between Monte del Sol and McCurdy. The two teams faced off in the third-place match of Santa Fe
Waldorf’s Wolf Tournament, and a chance conversation led to the two teams warming up together.
Lady Dragons head coach Chela Butler said her team was playing pepper (a warmup drill) as McCurdy worked on its digging against an assistant coach when a couple of Lady Bobcats offered to invite the Monte del Sol players to join the action.
At first, the offer was rebuffed, Butler said, but soon there were four Lady Dragons along with the Lady Bobcats working on their digging.
“I was like, ‘Man, that’s pretty cool,’ ” Butler said. “That’s some sportsmanship. McCurdy had some young man who was hitting, so our girls were like, ‘Hey, I wanna go against that.’ So, that was nice to see that kind of sportsmanship.”
It’s a girls world when it comes to the kicking game in Northern New Mexico. St. Michael’s has Milena Keene, who is a goalkeeper on the girls soccer team, as a placekicker and she is 8-for-12 on extra points and 1-for-2 on field goals.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe High counters with the duo of Molly Wissman and Jazzi Gonzalez, who share placekicking duties. They combined to hit three of four extra-point kicks in a 27-13 win over Moriarty in their first action with the Demons. Wissman is the goalkeeper for the girls team, while Gonzalez is a striker who is tied for the team lead in goals with three.
The soccer season is just a couple of weeks old, but Santa Fe High junior striker Alex Waggoner is head and shoulders above the rest of the state when it comes to scoring. Waggoner, a transfer from Taos, leads all players with 27 points thanks to 11 goals (which leads the state) and five assists.
Third on that list is St. Michael’s senior Trevor Erickson, who is doing it in a different way. He has only three goals, but he has dished out eight assists for a total of 14 points.
