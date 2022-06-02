It was just a normal nondistrict boys soccer match.
But, with the benefit of hindsight, it wasn’t.
If anything, Santa Fe High’s remarkable 3-2 win over Albuquerque Hope Christian on Sept. 7 was a peek into the Demons’ future. Not even a series of on-the-field handicaps prevented the eventual Class 5A champions from pulling off a rally from a 2-1 halftime deficit.
Santa Fe High came into the contest feeling the high of earning its first-ever No. 1 ranking in 5A, according to MaxPreps.com. However, that was tempered by the absence of starting goalkeeper Ethan Earnest, who was battling an illness and missed the match. Then, the Demons lost backup goalie Henry Kuchta to a red card penalty 15 minutes into the match. As if to add insult to injury, they played the final 65 minutes a man down because of the card.
The Huskies, who were 4A semifinalists in November, capitalized on their man advantage with a Brenden McMurry goal for a 2-1 lead late in the first half. While the cards were stacked in Hope Christian’s favor, what it didn’t have was the best player in the state.
Enter Santa Fe High junior forward Alex Waggoner.
He evened the score at 2-all on a penalty kick 10 minutes into the second half, and the Demons controlled possession for much of the second half. They finally broke through in the 73rd minute with the winning goal, supplied by Waggoner beating Huskies goalkeeper Cody Guggino in a one-on-one battle in the penalty box. Waggoner, who ended up leading the state with 72 goals, ended up on the bottom of a dog pile of teammates moments after recording his sixth straight hat trick as Santa Fe High improved to 6-0.
It didn’t matter that the Demons lost two days later to eventual 4A champion Albuquerque Academy in the semifinals of Academy Invitational. The die was cast — they were for real.
When Waggoner completed one of the greatest seasons by a New Mexico prep soccer player with all four goals in Santa Fe High’s 4-3 win over Albuquerque Sandia to claim the 5A title, it completed a journey that truly began on that September day.
Santa Fe High learned it could overcome almost any circumstance in its way. Even being a man down meant the Demons were still a step ahead of the rest of the state.