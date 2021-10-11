The stallions needed room to run.
Welcome to the open pasture, horsies.
After watching their championship hopes teeter on the edge of the abyss when star quarterback Lucas Coriz went down with a season-ending knee injury during a Sept. 3 loss to Santa Fe High, the St. Michael’s football team went through a massive recalibration and now finds itself steaming toward the postseason as one of the teams — if not the team — to beat in Class 3A.
“I think we’re back to playing the way we thought we’d be playing the whole time,” said St. Michael’s running back Daymon Lujan. “We’re playing with confidence again. We’re playing together.”
The resurgence has everything to do with the Horsemen’s ability to throw the ball effectively. The pass, said head coach Joey Fernandez, opens things up for a running game that came into the season with so much hype.
Lujan and fellow ball-carriers Marus Leyba and Isaac Ruiz have sprung to life, thanks to an overhaul of the offensive line and the emergence of junior Zachary Martinez as Coriz’s replacement. Those moves, Fernandez said, have come with a healthy dose of emotional balance — balance that was thrown into chaos when the team lost to the Demons and saw Coriz carted off the field.
“It was such a shock when Lucas got hurt that it took a good week or two to get past that. The kids were just in this kind of daze,” Fernandez said. “We’re one of those teams that depends on throwing the pass. If we’re not doing that, nothing seems to work the way it’s supposed to.”
With Coriz at the helm, it was too easy to assume the forward pass was going to be a consistent weapon all season. When he was lost, so too was the air attack.
The Horsemen attempted just seven passes in their next game, a grinding and oftentimes ugly win at Los Alamos in which four different players took turns under center. One of them was star wide receiver Devin Flores, one of the top pass-catching playmakers in 3A.
His insertion at quarterback compounded the issues, leaving two key spots on the St. Mike’s offense without the players who started there on opening day.
Perhaps no player in 3A has had as big of an impact on his team this season as Martinez, an unheard-of player who has had a stunning amount of success since making his debut just three games ago against then-unbeaten Socorro. He has completed 36 of 50 passes, making a living off screen passes that have served as the foundation for a vertical threat that began emerging in last week’s win at Santa Fe Indian.
What’s more, he has given the offense flexibility to employ its three-headed monster at running back the way the coaching staff envisioned in July.
“I feel like I’ve been playing pretty good, and maybe I’ve been able to make this team as good as it can be because of it,” Martinez said. “I just wanted to do my part, and even though it hasn’t been that long I think I’ve, you know, been confident with what I do.”
The biggest shift has been in Lujan. A dangerous open-field runner, he is finally getting a chance to show his skills now that defenses have to respect the Horsemen’s passing game again. He, Ruiz and Leyba all have the speed and lateral quickness to get outside and make people miss.
Lujan, in particular, has shown he can also be the guy to burst big runs between the tackles.
“This team has been through a lot,” Lujan said. “We stuck together. We always believed. I think we’re kind of just getting started.”
It’s not close to being the fairy-tale ending the Horsemen are hoping for. At 6-1 overall and 1-0 in District 2-3A, they close the regular season with a murder’s row of 3A powerhouses: West Las Vegas this Saturday at home, a road trip to Robertson the following week and a finale at home against unbeaten No. 1 Raton.
For now, though, let the gates fly open and give the runners room to do their thing.
