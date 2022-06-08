New Mexico United midfielder Sergio Rivas battles for possession with a pair of Oakland Roots SC defenders in a United Soccer League match in March at Isotopes Park. Rivas scored a go-ahead goal in the second half of what ended in a 2-2 tie.
For perhaps the first time ever, two professional sports organizations will compete for attention in Santa Fe.
Downtown will be the Santa Fe Fuego baseball team. Part of the independent Pecos League, the Fuego will host Colorado Springs in the opener of a weekend series at Fort Marcy Ballpark.
On the south side will be the New Mexico United’s under-23 feeder team. The club will host Salt Lake in a match at Capital High School.
Baseball starts at 6 p.m. Soccer kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets to see the Fuego are $8; those for the United U-23 are $12.
It’s not exactly the same as San Francisco’s options Monday when the Giants will host Kansas City in an interleague affair at Oracle Park, while just a 15-minute walk down the industrial docks of the San Francisco Bay is Chase Center, where the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will be playing Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Can’t choose? You can always do both. The Fuego stream all home games for $6. You can get cozy on the bleachers just as you might for a Capital football game in the fall and see New Mexico’s up-and-coming soccer stars while keeping tabs on the red-hot Fuego just a few miles away.
The United U-23s are a collection of local players signed by the club to compete in the United Soccer League 2, a far-flung feeder system to the USL Championship that’s home to the New Mexico United. The parent club plays its home matches in Albuquerque at either Isotopes Park or the UNM Soccer Complex.
The U-23 club, which plays in the USL2’s Mountain Division of the Western Conference, is using the entire state as a home venue. The club’s first two “home” matches were in Albuquerque at the team’s training center at Mesa del Sol, while the most recent contest, a 3-2 loss, was played in Roswell.
The Taos Eco Park will be the site of a Saturday match between the U-23s and Salt Lake. Future matches are scheduled for Gallup and Farmington.
The roster for the U-23s is made up of players who live in Albuquerque. Santa Fe High star Alex Waggoner is one of the players the team has been courting this summer.