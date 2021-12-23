In the spirit of this holiday season, here’s a wish list:
For the Santa Fe High boys basketball team, a state title.
The state’s capital city just responds differently when its namesake school does anything special, and that’s especially true of a championship in the one sport that piques the collective interest like no other. And, let’s face it, the Demons are due. Are they good enough to take down Hobbs, Las Cruces and/or Volcano Vista? I can’t wait to find out.
For Derek Martinez, the grace he deserves.
This St. Michael’s multisport star will be profiled in our Sunday paper, and his is a story worth embracing. He’s a young man who has (spoiler alert) had a life-altering medical condition thrust upon him, one that turns the most mundane daily tasks into a monster obstacle. He’s still out there, though. He ran crosscountry in the fall, is playing hoops right now and plans to play baseball this spring. He’s a class act and, most importantly, doesn’t want your sympathy.
For Ryan Cordova, lots of additional Benjamins.
It’s hard to believe, but this guy has been the backbone of Northern New Mexico College’s athletic department for a dozen years, literally building something out of nothing. He’s managed to win, get athletes graduated, add programs and create a brand — all on a budget that would embarrass shoestrings for being metaphorically linked. Reward him with the funding he requires.
To the Robertson girls hoops team, perfection.
We had four girls teams run the table in this past spring’s abbreviated coronavirus pandemic-shortened season, but we haven’t had anyone finish undefeated in a full slate since the 2009 Pojoaque Valley Elkettes went 31-0 under Lanse Carter. The Cardinals have a legitimate shot. Unbeaten through 10 games, we can already look ahead to dates with Los Alamos, Española Valley and multiple games against Santa Fe Indian School as potential stumbling blocks.
For the zebras, more numbers and a ton more respect.
It’s no secret the business of officiating high school and youth sports is in crisis mode. With so many veteran refs hanging it up or simply reaching the breaking point, can you blame them if they’d rather buy a ticket and sit next to you at games rather than taking the verbal abuse you dish like partygoers tossing Mardi Gras beads? Refs are an invaluable resource. Treat them as such.
For the New Mexico Bowl, some fans.I’ve seen the majority of these games in person and, come on! I get it, matchups like Temple-Wyoming, Marshall-Colorado State and UTEP-Fresno State don’t exactly convince many to ditch Christmas shopping to sit outside for four hours. Still, this is one of the state’s bigger annual events, and attendance has been in a steady nosedive since 2015. Support it or lose it, folks.
For the coronavirus pandemic, a place in the rearview mirror.
It’s pretty clear this thing isn’t going away anytime soon. We’ll have masks, social distancing and the fear of getting sick with us for a while. It’s not as bad as it was this time last year when high school sports were still mothballed, all our college teams were playing on the road and professional sports venues were largely empty. We’d love to get through May with a full prep season in the books. Heck, we’d love to have fans back in The Pit for some March Madness. Go easy for the next five months, ‘rona.
For the Lobos, patience; for the Aggies, best wishes.
Against the odds, Richard Pitino and Danny Gonzales are trying to raise UNM’s hoops and football profiles by being the most visible, fan-friendly folks in LoboLand. Not an easy thing when fans want instant gratification. Patience, people. It will take another year or two. Or three, whatever. As for New Mexico State, it got the gift it wanted with an invite to join Conference USA. All the Aggies need now is the stability and financial resources that come with it. Here’s to hoping we all see a world where UNM and NMSU are competitive and financially stable in the major sports at the same time.
Will Webber is The New Mexican’s sports editor and his commentary piece runs regularly in this section. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.
