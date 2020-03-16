Take heart, Santa Fe, all is not lost on the fitness front.
With everything from restaurants to sporting events shutting down in the wake of the spreading pandemic, there is at least one public gathering place still open for business: The golf course.
Duffers of all shapes and sizes left the self-quarantine thing at home and found some social distancing in groups of three and four at the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. The course reported a high turnout Monday, a day when our own president suggested citizens limit groups to 10 or fewer people as the country braces for the longterm effects of COVID-19.
A member of the pro shop said the numbers were also high at the course’s restaurant, which remains open. There are no signs of a slowdown, either, as the warm spring weather combined with smaller groups that are spread hundreds of yards apart make for the ideal escape to the quarantine of home life.
It came on the same day the city’s major gyms and publicly run facilities all closed until at least April 5. The sprawling Genoveva Chavez Community Center fell onto a list that included Fort Marcy Complex, Salvador Perez Pool and all public libraries as temporary casualties.
The closures even hit the private sectors as popular places like the Santa Fe Spa, Orangetheory and Railyard Fitness all announced closings, some indefinitely and others with a target re-opening of April 13.
Some gyms remained open, albeit with abbreviated hours. Planet Fitness reported slower turnout during daytime hours Monday but said things had picked up considerably as of Monday evening. Others, like Santa Fe Athletic Club, still offer 24-hour service to members only.
The closures come on the heels of last week’s avalanche of public and private responses to the rapid spread of coronavirus. It began locally with the whirlwind day that was March 11 when the governing body of high school athletics, the New Mexico Activities Association, banned fans for the final three days of its wildly popular state basketball tournament, the same day the NCAA, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State announced the cancellation of marquee events that included the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Albuquerque Convention Center.
It’s still unclear if the NMAA will stage spring sports at the high school level, deferring all judgment until an April 1 board of directors teleconference to determine what the next course of action will be. At the least, there will be no prep sports until early to mid-April and no college sports of any kind until at least next fall.
“It’s such a weird thing because everyone just kind of goes from one sport to the other,” said Jon Balizan, a senior at West Las Vegas High School. “Even if you’re not playing, there’s always something to watch. Now we can’t do anything, not even hang out together. Just a weird thing, you know?”
Also gone is the ski season with resorts shutting down for the season, all in the past week.
Of course, there’s always the Municipal Recreation Complex in Santa Fe, which includes its athletic fields and numerous trails. It remains open, as do the countless trails, hiking paths and bike routes that meander through town and all around it.
And if that’s not enough, Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe is ready to take reservations for your tee time.
