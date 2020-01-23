It might be a big school-versus-small school battle Friday night, but don’t tell that to coach Jaden Isler.
Or to the Pecos Panthers.
Rare are the moments when a Class 5A program competes against a 2A school. It’s even rarer that a 5A school goes out of its way to schedule a nondistrict game against a small school, but the Clovis Wildcats did just that over the summer when they agreed to a game with Pecos in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium on Friday night.
Isler, the head Wildcats second-year head coach, said an opponent dropped out of a contracted game late in the spring, and that limited the available teams to schedule a replacement. Funny, Pecos also was looking for an opponent to fill out its 26-game schedule, and opportunity knocked for one school with an enrollment of 2,068 students (Clovis, according to the NMAA’s 40-day count for the 2019-20 school year) and another with just 168 (Pecos).
“If we were to play a smaller school, we wanted to make sure there was a benefit to us,” Isler said. “Obviously, [Pecos head coach Ira Harge Jr.] had some good teams lately. I knew he was going to have a chance to win his district again, and that can be a criteria point [for the state tournament] for us. It wasn’t like we were scheduling it for no reason.”
The Panthers showed so far this season Isler’s inclination was astute. They are three-time reigning state champions who are ranked 13th in the state, regardless of class, in the latest MaxPreps.com Freeman rankings. Clovis checks in at No. 7, so this appears to be an even matchup.
It also will not be the first time Pecos has played a 5A team this season, with its only loss coming to Santa Fe High, 81-73, in the semifinals of the Al Armendariz Tournament on Dec. 13.
For comparison’s sake, the Wildcats ventured to Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 11 and lost 62-53. Add to that, the Panthers have five wins over 4A schools, including a resounding 65-29 win over Española Valley that is No. 7 in the 4A rankings, and three more against 3A competition.
Normally, a small school like Pecos doesn’t see a big-school opponent unless it’s in a tournament format, such as the case against Santa Fe High. Harge, though, feels the Panthers’ stature within the state has grown to where “2A” isn’t a bad word to bigger programs.
“It’s a great problem to have, and I hope we can live up to their expectation and challenge, because they obviously are a 5A school with bigger, faster, stronger players,” Harge said. “We’re hoping that we can match some of that.”
If anything, Pecos is looking for a challenge, especially as it gears up for District 7-2A play. The Panthers are outscoring opponents by an average margin of 35.7 points this season, and they do not discriminate by class.
While much has been made about the Panthers’ 102-9 beatdown of Questa in the opening round of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament earlier this month, they also beat bigger schools in Kirtland Central (4A) by 37, West Las Vegas (3A) by 42 and Tucumcari (3A) by 41.
Harge said his team’s intent is not to humiliate opponents, but to live by a simple mantra: win every possession. It’s how he keeps his team focused despite the lopsided scores.
“We’re trying to win every defensive possession by getting a stop and win every offensive possession by getting a score,” Harge said. “Let the chips fall where they may. If we win every possession, thus winning every quarter, we will be victorious. We’ve been blessed in the sense that we way outscored teams, but we don’t take any opponent for granted. It just happens.”
Clovis, meanwhile, gets a nice tune-up for District 4-5A play by facing a team that runs and presses much like the rest of the Wildcats’ district foes — as well as the Wildcats. Isler said there are a lot of similarities in the styles of play among southeast and northern programs. That will be especially true since Clovis will be without 6-foot-6 senior post Bryce Cabeldue, who is taking a recruiting visit to the University of Kansas over the weekend.
Still, playing a team like Pecos will get Clovis ready for its district opener on Jan. 28 against Carlsbad.
One thing that Isler is looking forward to is the challenge of playing a running, pressing team on a smaller court. Unlike the large gyms that Clovis sees in 4-5A play, Pecos’ court leaves less room to operate when facing a full-court press. It’s similar to what he experience during his playing days at Dora as well as when he coached Elida’s girls program from 2014-18.
“It makes it that much harder to get the ball across the floor,” Isler said. “If you can break presses in small gyms and on smaller courts, when you get to bigger gyms with a little more space, it makes it easier. It will be good for us on a lot of levels.”
Just like it will help the Panthers.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.