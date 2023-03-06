The lingering debate in Class 3A girls basketball mimics the state question: District 1 or District 2?

For the previous four seasons, those two districts have dominated the 3A scene, as the state champion has come from either 1-3A or 2-3A. On Tuesday, arguments will be heard on the basketball court about which district is superior when the Class 3A quarterfinals commence in the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Of the eight remaining teams in the 16-team bracket, six are in those districts. When Tuesday comes to a close, there will be at least two teams remaining and the probability is high that Thursday’s semifinals will be 1-3A vs. 2-3A matchups.