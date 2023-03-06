St. Michael's Lauryn Pecos, right, tries to block a shot by the Thunderbirds' Kealani Kaamasee in Friday night’s opening round of the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament at Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. St. Michael's won 45-43.
The lingering debate in Class 3A girls basketball mimics the state question: District 1 or District 2?
For the previous four seasons, those two districts have dominated the 3A scene, as the state champion has come from either 1-3A or 2-3A. On Tuesday, arguments will be heard on the basketball court about which district is superior when the Class 3A quarterfinals commence in the Rio Rancho Events Center.
Of the eight remaining teams in the 16-team bracket, six are in those districts. When Tuesday comes to a close, there will be at least two teams remaining and the probability is high that Thursday’s semifinals will be 1-3A vs. 2-3A matchups.
There are already a pair of quarterfinals that meet that criteria. The opening game at 9:45 a.m. features defending 3A champion and top-seeded Las Vegas Robertson taking on No. 8 Thoreau. At 4:45 p.m., No. 7 St. Michael’s plays 1-3A champion and No. 2 seed Navajo Prep.
If No. 4 Tohatchi beats No. 5 Tucumcari and No. 3 Santa Fe Indian School takes care of No. 6 Albuquerque Sandia Prep, it guarantees the state champion will come from one of those districts for the fifth straight year.
That would also ensure the state finalists come from those two regions for the fifth straight year.
In fact, the last time both districts were shut out of the championship game was in 2017-18, when 3A was actually classified as 4A because the state had six classes.
Lady Braves head coach Teri Morrison said the dominance of the two districts is a result of the competitiveness and the quality of coaching and talent of each district.
“Basically, we get eight [district] games of good competition, and so do they,” Morrison said.
Because of the overall quality in each district, teams spend the final month of the season not just jockeying for position within the district, but honing themselves for the postseason, so the top four seeds and six of the top eight in the 3A bracket went to 1-3A or 2-3A teams.
A look at last year’s All-State selections also underscores the amount of talent in both districts. Of the 16 players on the 3A first and second teams, 12 were from 1-3A or 2-3A. Of the six returning players from that list, five are from those two districts. That includes Robertson sophomore Alexis Pacheco, who has earned an All-State selection since she was an eighth grader.
Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said the constant influx of talent is a reflection of the amount of work players from those two regions put in during the offseason.
“We recognize that it’s not about November through March,” Ruiz said. “We recognize that you got to be at summer camps, games, and getting into the gym to get into the weight room and getting in your [jump] shots.”
That skill-sharpening reveals itself once the state tournament begins. Both district have three teams from each district representing it, and 1-3A almost produced a fourth quarterfinalist in No. 13 Crownpoint. The Lady Eagles held a 19-11 lead on Sandia Prep in their first-round tilt Friday before the Lady Sundevils rallied for a 40-31 win.
Ruiz said her team’s game against No. 10 Zuni, a 45-43 Lady Horsemen win, was a reflection of the Lady Thunderbirds’ confidence.
“They didn’t come in thinking they’re a number-10 seed and we’re the seven,” Ruiz said. “They thought, ‘We are from a strong district, too. We’re going to come in here and win.’ ”
Morrison mused about the idea of having a preseason tournament that features the best of both districts against each other, perhaps in a round-robin setting to avoid teams from the same district facing each other. She said it would a great way for the teams to face good competition early on in the season, and a chance to for coaches to size up each other instead of waiting to see each other in March.
“We get after it and we can all see each other get a little bit of basketball in,” Morrison said. “And then, we can all talk about how good we are or tell sob stories about how rough the season is gonna be.”
Not that such a tournament will quell the debate of which district is best.
That will be decided, in all likelihood, this weekend.