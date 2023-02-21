2023 State Wrestling Finals

Ben Duran from Pojoaque Valley, top, sits on Carlos Apodaca from Deming while trying to maneuver himself into a better position during their match in the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
Liana Fernandez from Robertson, right, defends against April Archibeque from Farmington during their match for the 138-pound woman’s final in the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
Liana Fernandez from Robertson celebrates in front of a cheering crowd after beating April Archibeque from Farmington to win the 138-pound womans title during the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
Espanola Valley Head Coach Emilio Atencio and Assistant Coach Thomas Walker give directions as their student Landon Atencio wrestles Hunter Samora from Bloomfield during the 114-pound mens final during the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
Liana Fernandez of Robertson celebrates after beating April Archibeque of Farmington to win the 138-pound girls title on Saturday during the State Wrestling Championships at the Rio Rancho Event Center.
Anika Rodriguez of Capital hugs head coach Marcos Gallegos after winning third place in the girls 165 class against Lilly Delegarito of Farmington on Saturday during the State Wrestling Championships at the Rio Rancho Event Center.
Cruz Sandoval, left, of Española wrestles Tony Thompson of Aztec during the 139-pound 1-4A boys final on Saturday during the State Wrestling Championships at the Rio Rancho Event Center. Sandoval lost the match 1-0.