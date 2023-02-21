 Skip to main content
2023 State Wrestling Finals

  • Updated
021823_JG_StateWrestling5.jpg

Elias Johnson’s family reacts to him winning the 127-pound boys title as he jumps into the crowd to celebrate during the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
021823_JG_StateWrestling4.jpg

Capital's Sevastian Madrid, left, wrestles Anastacio Martinez of Atrisco Heritage Academy on Saturday during the State Wrestling Championships at the Rio Rancho Event Center. Madrid lost the match and finished in sixth place.
021823_JG_StateWrestling7.jpg

Capital's Sevastian Madrid, left, defends against Anastacio Martinez of Atrisco Heritage Academy on Saturday during the State Wrestling Championships at the Rio Rancho Event Center.
021823_JG_StateWrestling8.jpg

Isaiah Flores from Eldorado grapples Damian Rodriguez from Capital High School during the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
021823_JG_StateWrestling3.jpg

Anika Rodriguez of Capital hugs head coach Marcos Gallegos after winning third place in the girls 165 class against Lilly Delegarito of Farmington on Saturday during the State Wrestling Championships at the Rio Rancho Event Center.
021823_JG_StateWrestling6.jpg

Carlos Apodaca from Deming, top, tries to pin Ben Duran from Pojoaque Valley during their match in the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
021823_JG_StateWrestling10.jpg

Ben Duran from Pojoaque Valley, top, sits on Carlos Apodaca from Deming while trying to maneuver himself into a better position during their match in the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
021823_JG_StateWrestling9.jpg

Carlos Apodaca from Deming, right, grapples Ben Duran from Pojoaque Valley during their match in the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
021823_JG_StateWrestling16.jpg

Espanola Valley Head Coach Emilio Atencio and Assistant Coach Thomas Walker give directions as their student Landon Atencio wrestles Hunter Samora from Bloomfield during the 114-pound mens final during the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
021823_JG_StateWrestling12.jpg

Cruz Sandoval from Espanola Valley, top, grapples Tony Thompson from Aztec during the 139-pound men’s wrestling final at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
021823_JG_StateWrestling2.jpg

Cruz Sandoval, left, of Española wrestles Tony Thompson of Aztec during the 139-pound 1-4A boys final on Saturday during the State Wrestling Championships at the Rio Rancho Event Center. Sandoval lost the match 1-0.
021823_JG_StateWrestling11.jpg

Kylee Sisneros from Goddard, top, pushes her arm into Jade Blackhart from Los Alamos during their match in the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
021823_JG_StateWrestling13.jpg

Joseph Garcia from La Cueva tears up after being defeated in the 139-pound mens final during the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
021823_JG_StateWrestling14.jpg

Liana Fernandez from Robertson, right, defends against April Archibeque from Farmington during their match for the 138-pound woman’s final in the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.
021823_JG_StateWrestling1.jpg

Liana Fernandez of Robertson celebrates after beating April Archibeque of Farmington to win the 138-pound girls title on Saturday during the State Wrestling Championships at the Rio Rancho Event Center.
021823_JG_StateWrestling15.jpg

Liana Fernandez from Robertson celebrates in front of a cheering crowd after beating April Archibeque from Farmington to win the 138-pound womans title during the State Wrestling Finals at the Rio Rancho Event Center on February 18, 2023.

An error occurred