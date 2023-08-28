With Week Zero out of the way, it’s officially game week for the rest of college football. You know what that means, Lobos fans.
The University of New Mexico opens its season Saturday at nationally ranked Texas A&M, giving the Lobos a chance to knock off one of the best teams in the country while simultaneously getting a taste of SEC football.
Here are 10 things to look for in UNM’s season:
10. Less offensive offense
The Lobos ranked dead-last in the country in offense a year ago, and it wasn’t even close.
Their 228.1 yards per game were 23 fewer yards than the next-worst team (UMass) while their 13.1 scoring average was second to last (thanks for that, Minutemen, and their 12.5 total).
Head coach Danny Gonzales had seen enough just a few games into 2022 and fired his offensive coordinator. He brought in Bryant Vincent, architect of the 33rd-ranked offense at UAB. Vincent is charged with putting a few more digits on the scoreboard and keeping fans awake for all four quarters.
9. The clock is ticking
Gonzales enters Year Four of a five-year deal signed in December 2019. With 24 losses in his first 31 games — including 22 of his last 25 — the honeymoon phase between him and his adoring fan base might soon wear off with another two- or three-win season.
He said from the outset fans can expect to see the Lobos make measurable gains in Year Three; given the COVID-19 year, he gets a mulligan on that timeline.
This is, in a sense, Year Three, and it’s reasonable to anticipate a noticeable step forward in the win column.
8. Hello, BMOC
Vincent wasn’t the only import from Alabama-Birmingham. In tow are a pair of Blazers transfers, receiver Ryan Davis and, most notably, quarterback Dylan Hopkins.
Hopkins is, on paper, the star QB Lobos fans have long wanted. He passed for roughly 700 more yards and had more than three times as many passing touchdowns as any Lobo signal-caller a year ago.
Then again, we’ve seen this movie before. Last year’s starter, Miles Kendrick (Kansas transfer), was the stud who never materialized. The year before it was Terry Wilson of Kentucky.
Fingers crossed, Lobos fans.
7. Show us the money
Saturday’s season opener at Texas A&M comes with a $1.6 million payday, courtesy of the Aggies and the home of the 12th man, the 102,733-seat Kyle Field.
Filling most of those seats means a monstrous take for A&M. The average ticket to an Aggies home game was $62 last season. Factor in the cost of suites, parking, concessions, merchandising and broadcast rights, and the school rakes in a solid eight figures every home game.
Spend your portion wisely, UNM.
The Lobos have similar big-ticket road games over the course of the next few years, including Arizona ($900,000) and Auburn ($1.9 million) in 2024, Michigan ($1.8 million) and UCLA ($1.2 million) in 2025, Oklahoma ($1.6 million) in 2026, and another trip to Texas A&M ($1.7 million) in 2027.
Interestingly, Oregon State has a home-and-home at no expense to either school starting in 2027.
Given all the conference realignment talk, those games might soon be part of the Mountain West lineup by then.
6. Mr. Big Time
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that sophomore Conner Weigman has been named starting QB.
It was only last week that Weigman was signed to a lucrative NIL deal with Cotton Holdings Inc., making him a financially secure college kid in a town that loves its star players.
Speaking of which, for Lobos fans going to College Station for Saturday’s game, they can drown their sorrows at Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar, a short walk from Kyle Field.
5. Light it up
Have you seen the new lights? They’re nice. A $2 million upgrade to University Stadium’s light towers will have people doing a double take during the Sept. 9 home opener.
When the Lobos come running onto the field, they’ll be greeted by a smoke screen and fireworks as well as LED lights that are synchronized to the stadium’s sound system.
The flickering show will similarly be in effect whenever the team scores (looking at you, Mr. Hopkins) or produces a big play worthy of some hoopla.
4. Additional real estate
That aforementioned entrance the Lobos will use will look considerably different this fall.
The New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center is the newest addition to the stadium. The $4 million weight room sits just outside the south end zone and connects to the Tow Diehm Facility.
The Lobos will enter the field through the double doors that open up onto the field and connect to the team’s locker room. It replaces the tent city that, for years, was erected on game days in that same spot.
3. Neighborhood watch
The much-anticipated return of New Mexico State happens Sept. 16 in Albuquerque.
The Lobos’ loss to coach Jerry Kill’s Aggies a year ago in Las Cruces was perhaps the most deflating moment of a long 2022 campaign — until, of course, the departure of beloved defensive coordinator Rocky Long to Syracuse.
It hurts even more considering a ’Burque kid (QB Diego Pavia) is calling the shots for NMSU. There was a time when UNM’s domination of the Aggies was a sure thing, but not anymore. The Rio Grande Rivalry has seen the teams split their last six meetings.
This year’s game will surely come with heightened tensions thanks to the Aggies’ bowl win in December and the off-field fireworks between the schools stemming from ’22.
2. The schedule giveth …
… And the schedule taketh away.
Aside from upcoming games against Texas A&M, Boise State and Fresno State, the oddsmakers might suggest the Lobos have a shot to be competitive in the other nine contests between now and Thanksgiving week.
It all starts with the Sept. 9 home opener against Tennessee Tech, the creampuff matchup meant to change the bandages from the Texas A&M game and give the fans a sense of optimism heading into the make-or-break game against NMSU and a road trip east to UMass in Week 4.
Is a 3-1 start possible? On paper, it is. We shall see.
1. October is near
If this season goes south like so many others, Lobos fans can rejoice in the idea that basketball preseason workouts begin in October.
While the football team tries its best to not be the butt of all FBS jokes (and all signs indicate they’ll improve this fall), the saving grace is the men’s hoops team is clearly a program on the rise. The Lobos may not be a preseason Top 25 team, but they’re already good enough to be one of the top two or three programs in the Mountain West.