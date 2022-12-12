Make it 10 in a row.

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team remained undefeated with a 67-64 win over San Francisco on Monday night in Las Vegas, Nev. The game served as the nightcap of the Jack Jones Hoopfest at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena.

It was a late addition to UNM’s schedule after the Lobos (10-0) had both of their games against New Mexico State canceled after a deadly shooting Nov. 19 on UNM’s campus.

