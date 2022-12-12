New Mexico forward Morris Udeze (24) shoots over San Francisco center Volodymyr Markovetskyy (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
New Mexico guard Jaelen House (10) shoots a layout past San Francisco forward Josh Kunen (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
New Mexico guard Donovan Dent (2) and San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz (0) reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
New Mexico forward Morris Udeze is fouled by San Francisco center Saba Gigiberia (5) as he takes a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) puts up the ball by San Francisco guard Marcus Williams (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) takes a shot between San Francisco forward Zane Meeks and center Volodymyr Markovetskyy (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
New Mexico forward Morris Udeze, left, drives past San Francisco center Volodymyr Markovetskyy during the first half of Monday's game in Las Vegas, Nev.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team remained undefeated with a 67-64 win over San Francisco on Monday night in Las Vegas, Nev. The game served as the nightcap of the Jack Jones Hoopfest at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena.
It was a late addition to UNM’s schedule after the Lobos (10-0) had both of their games against New Mexico State canceled after a deadly shooting Nov. 19 on UNM’s campus.
The Lobos are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season and have opened with 10 straight wins for the fifth time in school history.
They kept their streak alive by doing something they hadn’t done all season: fighting through adversity. They trailed by as many as a dozen points, overcome some shaky shooting and had a lot of fouls that clearly frustrated the UNM bench.
The Lobos took the lead in the final two minutes on a Jamal Mashburn Jr. midrange jumper to make it 65-64, their first lead since the first six minutes of the game. He followed that with a runner off the glass with 41 seconds left to make it a three-point lead. It was part of an 8-0 run that turned the game around in the waning moments.
Prior to that, both Jaelen House and Mashburn missed free throws for New Mexico that would have tied the game in the final 10 minutes, misses that seemed to add to UNM’s frustration.
Mashburn finished with 23 points while House had 17. They were the only Lobos in double figures.
San Francisco used an 11-0 run in the first half to take an early 17-10 lead. After a pair of Mashburn free throws got the Lobos within 23-22, the Dons scored 15 of the next 19 points to take control late in the half.
A House jumper and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by K.J. Jenkins helped UNM get within 38-31 at halftime. It was a half in which the smallest player on the court, USF’s 5-foot-9 guard Khalil Shabazz, wielded himself like a wrecking ball. He scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds with three assists.
He was held in check in the second half, scoring seven points with one rebound and missing a pair of crucial free throws in the last minute with the game still in doubt. He also missed what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer from the far corner at the final buzzer.
The Lobos will be home Sunday afternoon to face Iona in The Pit.