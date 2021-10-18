Jim Martinek, left, and his wife Jan Rogers of North Las Vegas, Nev., talk Monday to Rodolfo Herrera of Santa Fe, owner of Ristras Herrera & Landscaping in Tesuque.
Photo feature
Spicing up the conversation
- By Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Newsletter sign up
Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- New Mexico woman plans ordination to dismay of Catholic hierarchy
- Sentencing begins for man who pleaded to abuse in boy's death
- Man accused of violent Santa Fe crime spree ruled too dangerous to release
- Sparks fly at what might be final Santa Fe mayoral debate
- Santa Fe businesses setting their own $15 minimum wage
- Hice, Zamarron sentenced in 2018 killing of Cameron Martinez
- Momentum grows for moving Santa Fe City Hall to midtown campus
- Three-car crash in Santa Fe causes gas leak after vehicle hits home
- Judge denies request to block lab operator's vaccine mandate
- Retired judge takes reins at embattled New Mexico child welfare agency
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sparks fly at what might be final Santa Fe mayoral debate (88)
- Judge denies request to block lab operator's vaccine mandate (74)
- New Mexico woman plans ordination to dismay of Catholic hierarchy (69)
- Sheriff: No lapel video from deputy who shot Allsup's worker (54)
- Democratic association issues warning over Ronchetti's use of airwaves (48)
- Plenty of cops greet perplexed tourists on holiday weekend (44)
- Leading during the pandemic: Webber for a second term (43)
- New Mexico health chief: Use of masks, other measures could last years (39)
- Shifting to renewable energy: Do we really have a choice? (38)
- Santa Fe police identify early morning shooting victim, suspect in afternoon attack (50)
- City says around 100 Afghan refugees expected to be resettled in Santa Fe (34)
- Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq (27)
- A year later, Santa Fe obelisk fallout remains (26)
- City of Santa Fe fires outspoken union president over alleged timecard fraud (23)
- Late allegation clouds mayoral forum (21)
- Man arrested in Owl's Liquors shooting facing 10 felony charges (21)
- Tardy city of Santa Fe audit finds more fiscal issues (20)
- From cars to gasoline, surging prices match a 13-year high (19)
- Cash-poor mayoral candidate has another hurdle: Republicanism (18)
- New Mexico professor against vax, mask mandates fired (17)
- New Mexico's indoor mask mandate extended through Nov. 12 (17)
- Deadline looms for unvaccinated Los Alamos lab employees (17)
- Webber campaign mailer with 'New Mexican' logo sparks confusion (16)
- Momentum grows for moving Santa Fe City Hall to midtown campus (16)
- Candidates set to debate before police union, seek endorsement (15)
- Overdevelopment makes Santa Fe less attractive (14)
- Two armed robberies in Santa Fe on Saturday night (14)
- Bond issue for Albuquerque pro soccer stadium kicks up controversy (14)
- Former Santa Fe resident arrested in prostitution sting (13)
- New Mexico gov. wants bail reform, more officers statewide (13)
- Retired judge takes reins at embattled New Mexico child welfare agency (12)
- Santa Fe homeless shelter embraces solar power (11)
- Incumbent Signe Lindell has head start, but challengers for Santa Fe District 1 city councilor unfazed (11)
- Ship's anchor among possible causes of California oil spill (10)
- Candidates say policing, public safety are top concerns (10)
- Webber extends fundraising lead in Santa Fe mayor's race (10)
- Don't let noise engulf discussion on New Mexico social studies standards (11)
- Santa Fe businesses setting their own $15 minimum wage (10)
- Man accused of violent Santa Fe crime spree ruled too dangerous to release (10)
- A changing climate for New Mexico's oil and gas industry (10)
- Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day (9)
- A quiet Indigenous Peoples Day, one year after obelisk's fall (9)
- 'Green Book' died 55 years ago, but its listings live on in New Mexico (9)
- City Council: Lindell, Romero-Wirth, Abeyta and Chavez (9)
- Congress should act to protect mail service (8)
- Nuñez sentenced to 21 years for his role in beating death of teen (7)
- Longtime shelter director Joe Jordan-Berenis dead at 75 (7)
- A winner on the surface, Gruden was no Lombardi (7)
- 'Blue' hydrogen is the wrong way forward (7)
- You're invited: A party at midtown campus (7)
- Fires will help the health of Southwestern forests (7)
- Time's running out to get U.S. back together (7)
- Three-car crash in Santa Fe causes gas leak after vehicle hits home (6)
- Why Democrats’ climate goals may test their Latino appeal (13)
- FBI to take over hate crime probe at Santa Fe's India Palace (6)
- Shouting their way to the end of the world (6)
- Senate dodges U.S. debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing (6)
- Approve general obligation funds, mill levy for schools (6)
- Three deposed from tiny district's school board are running again (6)
- Santa Fe mayor candidates trade barbs at Lensic forum (5)
- One year later, the CHART process begins its work (5)
- Mayoral candidates largely cordial at latest forum (5)
- Santa Fe hosts groundbreaking for solar energy project (5)
- Suspect in shooting spree near Capital High to remain in custody (5)
- Biden restores Bears Ears, other monuments cut by Trump (5)
- Santa Fe Planning Commission chairman, running for City Council, defends parking company trucks on private road (5)
- Santa Fe candidates highlight more common themes (5)
- Game and Fish investigate bear death (5)
- Former campaign staffer who accused Lujan Grisham of harassment receives more money (4)
- Western movie ranch owner dies (4)
- Nina Otero-Warren, New Mexican suffragist and educator, to appear on U.S. quarter (4)
- If you care about the forest, get informed on possible burn (4)
- Issues, not allegations, expected to dominate 'New Mexican' debate (4)
- Annual review of campaign finances resumes in New Mexico (4)
- US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions (4)
- Webber seeks to keep executing vision for Santa Fe (27)
- State treasurer backs legislators in dispute with Lujan Grisham over spending authority (4)
- Biden undercuts executive privilege shield, seeks to release information about Trump's Jan. 6 actions to Congree (4)
- Water, obelisk, building codes dominate forum (4)
- New Mexico experiences a slew of bank robberies in 2021 (3)
- The Taliban won't let me work — because I'm a woman (3)
- PNM meter readers come to the rescue during emergencies (3)
- Outspoken Sen. Candelaria won't seek reelection (3)
- Cyclists need to stay on high alert (3)
- Aging equipment, spills test ties between oil industry, California (3)
- Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman (3)
- Suspect in Sept. 30 shooting overdosed, is expected to die, relative says (8)
- WIPP nuke repository adds more space with completion of key mining project (3)
- Booms might be heard near LANL in coming week (3)
- New 'Santa Fe' magazine hits newsstands this week (3)
- Hundreds in Santa Fe rally in support of reproductive freedom (27)
- PNM facing criticism over plan to pull out of Four Corners coal plant (3)
- New Mexico legislative committee rejects cannabis microbusiness loans (2)
- Oh, the dreams of domestic tranquility (2)
- Get those shots: Flu season is around the corner (2)
- Santa Fe City Council postpones vote on city employee minimum wage bump (2)
- Group wants more study of prescribed burns in Santa Fe mountains (2)
- New Mexico enacts crisis standards of care (2)
- Sentencing begins for man who pleaded to abuse in boy's death (2)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.