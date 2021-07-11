A rocket plane carrying Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson successfully launched to the edge of space Sunday from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences.
The suborbital test flight gave Branson bragging rights as the first prominent billionaire to fly 50 miles above Earth.
Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos is set to blast into space July 20 from West Texas.
Branson was among six people aboard Sunday's suborbital flight. Virgin Galactic completed its first successful test flight from Spaceport America in May.
Whatever feelings one might have towards the entire endeavor, the flight represented an unprecedented positive public relations effort for our beloved state. Our state's tourism motto "New Mexico True" and the Zia symbol being projected to billions of people in real time for the entire duration of the broadcast? No matter how much the state contributed to the effort, in the end, that type of positive publicity cannot possibly be overestimated. Congratulations to all!
If there was even a small chance NM taxpayers would actually get a positive return on the over $400 million we have poured into this billionaire's ego-folly, I would be more supportive. Branson is a promoter and charlatan P.T. Barnum would envy, he took our ego-centric politicians for a ride. But, you can convince me if all this "unprecedented positive public relations" can be proven to provide a return on the investment, but of course you can't.
Ho..hummm....there are so many breathless exaggerators in the public, press, and on TV talking about this, I guess they are all way to young to remember how this was all done long ago, and perfected to the point of being routine over several decades, and they must have never seen the Space Shuttle land perhaps.......
Okay, boomer!
Thank you! Yes, we do know history......
