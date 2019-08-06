Santafenewmexican.com is offering a unique opportunity to share your thoughts and start a conversation about the gun violence that has shaken the nation during the past few days.
Make an appointment this week to visit The Santa Fe New Mexican's downtown office and record a 75-second video about the thoughts you've been having on this critical issue. We welcome, encourage and invite perspectives from across the political spectrum. This is a chance for open truth-telling.
Email webeditor@sfnewmexican.com with your availability. You'll visit the studio where you'll have 75-seconds to talk about your relationship to guns and the issues facing American society.
Bring no props or firearms. Come as you are. Write to webeditor@sfnewmexican.com to arrange a visit. This is your chance to speak to your community about the complex thoughts and emotions so many people are feeling.
Speak your truth from the heart.
Have a poem? Need to cry? Want to share a hope or a fear? You can do that.
The videos will be displayed on Santafenewmexican.com and shared in social media.
Civic, business and governmental leaders are welcome to participate. You get 75-seconds. Folks from across Santa Fe's diverse population are welcome to speak out. You get 75-seconds.
Why 75 seconds? It's roughly the same amount of time it takes to read a letter to the editor aloud. It's enough time to express a very clear point or express a strong thought. It allows viewers to experience many concise, impassioned voices.
We look forward to hearing from you at webeditor@sfnewmexican.com