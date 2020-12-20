Hours before the midseason finale of Saturday Night Live, comedian Jim Carrey, who played Joe Biden on the show for several episodes, announced he was retiring his manic impression of the president elect.
“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President,” tweeted Carrey on Saturday afternoon. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that [expletive]. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”
Carrey’s announcement was most likely a welcome one for those fans who hadn’t particularly warmed to The Mask actor’s hyperactive take on Biden. But the comedian’s winter exit, of course, left open traditionally one of the biggest recurring roles on the show, which has lampooned presidents for decades with notable impressions such as Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump, Will Ferrell’s George W. Bush and Dana Carvey’s George H.W. Bush.
The cold-open answered the big casting question mark, but otherwise offered little in terms of what to expect from SNL’s Biden 4.0 in the future.
The show opened typically with a news brief about, what else, the coronavirus. This time, Vice President Mike Pence, dressed in khakis and a short sleeved button down, was poised to receive the coronavirus vaccine to shore up public confidence.
“I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let COVID spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines,” said Beck Bennet as Pence. “Before we begin, I just want to reassure the American people that this vaccine is completely safe and harmless. And that’s why President Trump refuses to take it or talk about it.”
Later, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (played by Maya Rudolph) arrived to quite literally slap some sense into Pence when he mentions overturning the election results before then introducing the show’s new Biden.
Drum roll please.
Limping into the scene with a walking boot and cane like a presidential Willy Wonka, it’s SNL’s own Alex Moffat.
“Joe, you look different somehow,” said Pence, alluding to the revolving door of Biden impressions over the years.
“I’m like Colonel Sanders,” said Moffat as Biden. “Every time you see me, I’m a different guy. There’s a good chance that by this time next year, I’m going to be Mario Lopez.”
And with that Moffat’s Biden landed a few more one-liners before exiting the sketch. So far it seems his Biden’s slow, almost whispered, cadence most closely mirrors the president-elect’s actual speaking voice.
The actor’s smoldering take on Biden, judging solely from this short introduction, plays off the president-elect’s potential for gaffes and stepping on land mines about diversity.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.