New Mexico Education Trust Board appoints new director
The education trust, which administers New Mexico's 529 College Savings Program, selected a new executive director last week.
Former Deputy State Auditor Natalie Cordova will take on the role. Cordova, a New Mexico State University graduate, has also worked as the Chief Financial Officer for the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General and the Public Employees Retirement Association.
Girl Scout Cookie season extended
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trials announced Thursday a three week extension of the cookie program, citing nationwide supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.
Those interested can now buy cookies through April 10. More information about purchasing, making donations to troops and hosting "cookie booths" is available NMGirlScouts.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.