More one-time payments for early childhood workers

This month the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced that it has issued another round of one-time payments to home visitors and early interventionists, who provide services to families with babies and toddlers who may be experiencing developmental delays.

Stabilization grants, totaling $1.88 million, went out to the 34 providers that support the Family Infant Toddler program in New Mexico. One time payments ranging between $1,200 to $1,500 went out to nearly 800 individual early intervention workers as well.

