More one-time payments for early childhood workers
This month the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department announced that it has issued another round of one-time payments to home visitors and early interventionists, who provide services to families with babies and toddlers who may be experiencing developmental delays.
Stabilization grants, totaling $1.88 million, went out to the 34 providers that support the Family Infant Toddler program in New Mexico. One time payments ranging between $1,200 to $1,500 went out to nearly 800 individual early intervention workers as well.
Families who believe their child may be experiencing developmental delays can call the Family Infant Toddler program referral helpline at 1-800-691-9067.
Backpack giveaways for students across the state
The New Mexico arm of nonprofit The Libre Institute will hand out backpacks filled with school supplies to families in Albuquerque, Roswell, Farmington, Las Cruces, Las Vegas and Española.
Dates for each backpack give away haven't bee set yet, but a spokesperson for the organization said events will take place between late July and Aug.14. Events will be posted on the Libre Institute-New Mexico Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/libreinstitutenm.