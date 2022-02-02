Updated 8:45 a.m. Area closings and delays include Santa Fe Public Schools, which announced a closing this morning.
Remote
- Española Public Schools
- Las Vegas City Schools
- Tierra Encantada Charter
- Santa Fe Community College - Campus closed, remote learning only
- Santa Fe Higher Education Center - Campus closed, remote learning only
- Los Alamos National Lab - On-site activities suspended
Closings
- City Of Santa Fe
- Taos County Government
- Town of Edgewood
- Santa Fe Public Schools - Closed, no evening activities
- St. Michael's High School
- New Mexico School for the Arts
- Institute of American Indian Arts
- Los Alamos Public Schools
- Taos Municipal Schools
- Pojoaque Valley Public Schools
- West Las Vegas Public Schools
- New Mexico Highlands University
- UNM Taos
- UNM Los Alamos
- McCurdy Charter School
- 1st District Court- Los Alamos
- 1st District Court - Santa Fe
- 1st District Court - Tierrra Amarilla
- New Mexico Supreme Court building
- Los Alamos Magistrate Court
- Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court
- Rio Arriba Magistrate Court
- State of New Mexico offices in Santa Fe
- Rio Grande School
- Santo Niño Regional Catholic School
- Bandelier National Monument
A posting on sfps.info notes the following:
Out of an abundance of caution and unsafe conditions, with snow and freezing temperatures across the District that would prohibit the safe transportation of students to school, all schools will be CLOSED today, February 2nd. This is NOT a remote day. All after school and evening programming is canceled as well.
Delays
- Rio Arriba Co. Employees - Tierra Amarilla — 2 hour delay
- Rio Arriba Co Employees - Española – 2 hour delay
- Mora Independent Schools — 2 hour delay
Traffic Updates
For regional and statewide updates, visit nmroads.com
Update-Difficult Driving 02/02/2022 06:38AM. Difficult Driving Conditions exist in the Cuyamungue area. END: unknown— SantaFenmroads (@SantaFenmroads) February 2, 2022
Update-Difficult Driving 02/02/2022 06:38AM. Difficult Driving Conditions exist in the Santa Fe area. END: unknown— SantaFenmroads (@SantaFenmroads) February 2, 2022
Update-Difficult Driving 02/02/2022 06:38AM. Difficult Driving Conditions exist in the Cerrillos area. END: unknown— SantaFenmroads (@SantaFenmroads) February 2, 2022
New-Difficult Driving 02/02/2022 03:20AM. Difficult Driving Conditions exist in the Cerrillos area. END: unknown— SantaFenmroads (@SantaFenmroads) February 2, 2022
New-Difficult Driving 02/02/2022 03:17AM. Difficult Driving Conditions exist in the Santa Fe area. END: unknown— SantaFenmroads (@SantaFenmroads) February 2, 2022
New-Difficult Driving 02/02/2022 01:38AM. Difficult Driving Conditions exist in the Cuyamungue area. END: unknown— SantaFenmroads (@SantaFenmroads) February 2, 2022
Just an excuse for the city to give its workers more paid leave...while leaving residents without any support. Way to go!!! Even most schools are on a 2 hour delay...
