A winter weather system bringing snow and freezing temperatures to Northern New Mexico on Wednesday resulted in school closures and traffic disruptions across the region.
Santa Fe Public Schools and the City of Santa Fe were among the many entities that announced closures Wednesday.
The slick conditions also led to accidents in the area. New Mexico State Police shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near La Cienega on Wednesday morning after a semitruck turned over.
More snow is in the forecast Wednesday night into early Thursday. About 3 to 5 inches of snow are expected in the Santa Fe area, according to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
Bitter cold temperatures will hover over Northern New Mexico, with temperatures in the single digits expected overnight. Wind chills Thursday morning will be from 5 to 20 degrees below zero across the region.
Closings and delays
Updated 9:15 a.m. Area closings and delays include Santa Fe Public Schools, which announced a closing this morning.
Remote
- Española Public Schools - Remote learning Feb. 2 and Feb. 3
- Las Vegas City Schools - Remote learning Feb. 2 and Feb. 3
- Tierra Encantada Charter
- Santa Fe Community College - Campus closed, remote learning only
- Santa Fe Higher Education Center - Campus closed, remote learning only
- Los Alamos National Lab - On-site activities suspended
Closings
- City Of Santa Fe
- Taos County Government
- Town of Edgewood
- Santa Fe Public Schools - Closed, no evening activities
- St. Michael's High School
- New Mexico School for the Arts
- Institute of American Indian Arts
- Los Alamos Public Schools
- Taos Municipal Schools
- Pojoaque Valley Public Schools
- West Las Vegas Public Schools
- New Mexico Highlands University
- UNM Taos
- UNM Los Alamos
- McCurdy Charter School
- 1st District Court- Los Alamos
- 1st District Court - Santa Fe
- 1st District Court - Tierrra Amarilla
- New Mexico Supreme Court building
- Los Alamos Magistrate Court
- Santa Fe Co Magistrate Court
- Rio Arriba Magistrate Court
- State of New Mexico offices in Santa Fe
- Rio Grande School
- Santo Niño Regional Catholic School
- Bandelier National Monument
A posting on sfps.info notes the following:
Out of an abundance of caution and unsafe conditions, with snow and freezing temperatures across the District that would prohibit the safe transportation of students to school, all schools will be CLOSED today, February 2nd. This is NOT a remote day. All after school and evening programming is canceled as well.
Delays
- Rio Arriba Co. Employees - Tierra Amarilla — 2 hour delay
- Rio Arriba Co Employees - Española – 2 hour delay
- Mora Independent Schools — 2 hour delay
Traffic Updates
Just an excuse for the city to give its workers more paid leave...while leaving residents without any support. Way to go!!! Even most schools are on a 2 hour delay...
Umm, no. Schools are closed.
Schools are closed today. So are State Offices. Most government employers tend to follow school district closures, which gives employees that are parents time to look after their kids.
I may have issues with how the City is managed, as well, but I voice them directly to my City Councilors, and I admit that both of my Councilors, Lindel and Villarreal, have responded to me in a respectful, professional and productive manner, whether we agree or disagree on the issues.
City employees work hard and are in a stressful position. A little empathy would go a long way.
