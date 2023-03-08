Score rail for the sports cover By Will Webber wwebber@sfnewmexican.com Will Webber Author email Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday’s scoresBoys 5A(1) Volcano Vista 54, (8) Atrisco Heritage 49(2) Sandia 64, (7) Cleveland 62 (OT)(3) Los Lunas 46, (11) La Cueva 45(5) Organ Mountain 59, (4) West Mesa 55Boys 4A(1) Abq. Academy 67, (8) Deming 46(6) Hope Christian 59, (3) St. Pius 45(7) Taos 56, (2) Highland 54(12) Valley 49, (4) Artesia 48Boys 3A(1) St. Michael’s 72, (9) Socorro 39(2) Navajo Prep 42, (7) S.F. Indian 28(3) Robertson 67, (11) Ruidoso 44(4) Sandia Prep 38, (5) Crownpoint 37Boys 2A(1) Pecos 72, (8) Eunice 39(2) ATC 39, (7) Jal 38(3) Texico 70, (6) Escalante 57(4) Menaul 54, (5) Santa Rosa 42Boys 1A(1) Magdalena 68, (8) Logan 39(2) Ft. Sumner/House 82, (10) Des Moines 63(3) Melrose 66, (11) Alamo Navajo 49(13) Clovis Christian 61, (5) Cliff 45Girls 1A(1) Melrose 44, (8) Springer 33(2) Roy/Mosquero 57, (7) Ft. Sumner/House 36(4) To’hajiilee 69, (12) Dora 42(6) Animas 47, (3) Cliff 39 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Will Webber Author email Follow Will Webber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesBodybuilder, SFPD bicycle officer often patrolled the PlazaLa Fonda adds short-term rentals to its portfolioChanges may be afoot for Traditional Spanish MarketLa Tierra Montessori facing shutdown threat as parents protest school's responseConfirmations of Cabinet secretaries abruptly put on holdSpurred by trash piles, woman on mission to clean stretch of Santa Fe River'This is a problem in New Mexico,' expert says about bill to ban bestialitySanta Fe holds its annual DWI checkpoint to honor familyIAIA named third-best art museum in national rankingSanta Fe plans to sell Market Station space in the Railyard for $6 million Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Rescue Report 'Swimmer' dog finds way to forever home Tales of Tails People are key to stopping dog attacks Magic Table A muffin to melt hearts Ringside Seat Nominee for UNM regent gave generously to politicians